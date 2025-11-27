Influential Women Profiles Jasmine Rose Penter, LCSW: A Beacon of Hope in Trauma-Informed Care

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guiding Individuals and Families Through Grief, Healing, and Life Transitions With Compassion, Resilience, and Holistic SupportJasmine Rose Penter, LCSW, a seasoned Licensed Clinical Social Worker, business owner, and author, proudly announces the continued growth of her counseling, coaching, and consulting practice, Ignite, LLC, based in Eugene, Oregon. With over two decades of experience in supporting individuals and families through grief, trauma, and life transitions, Jasmine is dedicated to empowering tweens, adolescents, and young adults, particularly those navigating the complex challenges brought on by trauma and the post-COVID landscape.Born in Modesto, California, and raised in Springfield, Oregon, Jasmine’s diverse experiences have shaped her holistic approach to mental health. She has lived in various cities, including Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Portland, Oregon, and has traveled extensively to countries such as Thailand, Belize, Mexico, Canada, and South Korea. Her educational background includes Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Social Work from Chatham University and the University of Southern California, respectively.A Journey Through Compassionate CareJasmine’s professional journey began at a truancy center, where she quickly recognized the profound impact of early intervention. Her extensive background includes working in an adolescent group home, public elementary schools, after-school programs, residential settings for families experiencing homelessness, and providing support for adults with severe and persistent mental illness. Jasmine’s experience in hospice care further deepened her commitment to compassionate support during life’s most challenging moments.Before launching into full-time work at Ignite, LLC in January 2020, she honed her skills as a medical social worker and care manager at a local hospital and inpatient rehabilitation unit. This role allowed her to witness firsthand the intersection of physical and mental health, solidifying her dedication to trauma-informed care.At Ignite, LLC, Jasmine offers a safe and nurturing environment for individuals and families, focusing particularly on tweens to young adults and their parents or guardians. With specialties in hospice care, grief and loss, mental illness, and life transitions, Jasmine utilizes evidence-based therapies, including EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization & Reprocessing Therapy) and Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART), which are especially effective for those dealing with PTSD. Her practice also includes an in-house therapy kitty named Sullivan “Sully” and an emotional support dog, Psy, who bring comfort to clients during sessions.Jasmine’s career has encompassed extensive work in medical and hospice social work, supporting patients facing severe and persistent mental illness, addiction, and end-of-life challenges. A defining moment came while working with a couple who lost their baby—an experience that inspired her to pursue research in pediatric hospice. Through this work, she began to reimagine how compassionate, supportive care can and should extend across the entire lifespan, from birth through the end of life. This holistic philosophy continues to guide and enrich her counseling practice today.A Voice for Change: Author and AdvocateJasmine is not only a dedicated clinician but also a published author. Her book, Side by Side: Living Between Life and Death, available in both English and Spanish, delves into the intersections of medical crises, mental health, post-traumatic growth, and the delicate balance between life and death. Inspired by her experiences in medical social work and her commitment to hospice care, the book has garnered attention and is set to inspire an upcoming documentary. The documentary will feature individuals who have benefited from Jasmine’s trauma-informed programs, showcasing their journeys of overcoming barriers and achieving healing.Currently, Jasmine is working on a second book that continues her exploration of ambiguous loss, grief, resilience, and healing across the lifespan. This project will incorporate the voices and experiences of several individuals, highlighting the tools and strategies they utilized to navigate their challenges.A Call to Action: The Need for Trauma-Informed CareJasmine is acutely aware of the pressing challenges within the healthcare system. She emphasizes the growing need for trauma-informed clinicians and first responders, particularly in light of rising suicide rates among youth. “The shortage of doctors and primary care providers, the influence of insurance companies, and the increasing corporatization of hospitals are pressing concerns,” she says. “I’ve also experienced the personal impact of medication-related health issues, which has deepened my perspective and commitment to making a difference.”In her advocacy work, Jasmine encourages the next generation of clinicians—especially young women— to focus on “for-now” opportunities that align with their goals instead of waiting for the perfect position. “Every role can be a stepping stone toward growth, and clarity comes with action. As a clinician, always work closely with other clinicians both for your personal trauma work as well as professionally. Burnout is a real thing, and finding your own support network is crucial,” she advises.Leading Through Connection and HealingBeyond her private practice, Jasmine is a highly sought-after speaker, advocate, and leader in trauma-informed care. Her work is grounded in a holistic philosophy of healing—one that weaves together emotional resilience, physical well-being, and the power of meaningful community connection.Jasmine credits much of her success to her formative years at an all-female college in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she studied from 1997 to 2001. That experience instilled in her the confidence to thrive independently—both personally and professionally. She deeply values the broader benefits of women’s education, noting its strong correlation with higher graduation rates, greater career achievement, and environments that ease competitive pressures while fostering lifelong relationships. The best career advice she has ever received continues to guide her: “Write your own story and listen for what speaks to both your heart and mind.”Balancing Personal and Professional LifeOutside of her professional commitments, Jasmine values balance, gratitude, and connection. In her spare time, she enjoys quality moments with her spouse, Jeremy, and their pets, including three dogs and her office kitty. Jasmine’s interests include photography, soccer, Taekwondo (where she holds a Black Belt), reading, writing, scrapbooking, painting, and board games. As an advocate for the environment, she is deeply concerned about the impact of climate change on her beloved Pacific Northwest.A Path Forward: Embracing Grief and Finding HopeWith unwavering compassion and dedication, Jasmine Rose Penter continues to walk alongside her clients, readers, and professional peers, encouraging them to embrace grief as an integral part of life’s journey. Her commitment to fostering emotional resilience, physical well-being, and community connection serves as a beacon of hope for those navigating life’s transitions.Learn More about Jasmine Rose Penter:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jasmine-penter or through her website, https://igniteinnerstrength.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

