Black Friday expected to inject $68 million into Adelaide’s economy

Release date: 27/11/25

The Black Friday sales are the perfect time to bag a bargain, and the Malinauskas Government is urging South Australians to get behind local traders and avoid online pitfalls.

The four-day shopping bonanza is forecast to inject $68 million into Adelaide’s economy - up 12 per cent on last year - according to figures from the Adelaide Economic Development Agency (AEDA).

South Australians are expected to spend $25 million on Black Friday alone in the city - with $12 million anticipated to be spent in Rundle Mall.

The Malinauskas Government is encouraging people to support local businesses on Black Friday and Rundle Mall will have extended trading until midnight this Friday so more shoppers can support their favourite stores.

At the same time, we are urging people to be mindful of online scams that tend to surface around major shopping events.

As online shopping continues to grow in popularity, convincing scams are more prolific with dodgy sellers often using social media to target unsuspecting shoppers and directing them to fake websites.

These websites can look like legitimate retailers’ websites, and we advise checking the URL or searching for the retailer direct in your browser.

More than $8.6 million has been stolen from Australians in online shopping scams in 2025, according to the ACCC. This includes over $572,191 reported by South Australians with 1249 scams reported.

Of these, fake websites or social media profiles were the most common trap people fell into.

Shopping with local brands you know and trust, while keeping an eye out for unusually low prices and uncommon payment options such as wire transfer, is the best way to avoid being scammed.

People should also be mindful of tricks designed to get them to spend more than they intended such as hidden fees at the check-out and scarcity cues that urge you to make a quick decision such as pop-ups saying ‘last one!’

Whether shopping online or in-person, it also important to know your rights as a consumer.

While retailers aren't obliged to give you a refund just because you've changed your mind, many do offer change-of-mind returns so make sure you check their policies and keep some proof of purchase.

If the item isn’t fit for purpose, then under Australian Consumer Law, you are entitled to a refund or replacement.

South Australia is home to an incredible array of small businesses – both bricks and mortar and online – and Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to support local retailers in time for Christmas.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

With cost-of-living pressures being felt by many South Australians, Black Friday is a great opportunity to save money on gifts ahead of Christmas.

With Black Friday anticipated to inject $68 million into Adelaide’s economy this year, I encourage people to get behind local businesses and spend their money with them.

If shopping online, it’s really important that people are mindful of online shopping scams with South Australians losing more than half a million dollars to them in 2025.

People should also be careful of tricks designed to get them to spend more than they intended.

Don’t feel pressured into making a quick purchase and shop around to make sure you’re getting the best deal.

Attributable to Andrew White, AEDA Executive Manager for Rundle Mall

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year for Rundle Mall.

We see hundreds of thousands come into the Mall to not only shop the sales but also experience the atmosphere and unique experiences that only Rundle Mall offers including the only precinct open until midnight.

This year we are also excited to introduce The Refuel Station, inspired by the bp Adelaide Grand Final, giving shoppers the chance to recharge, play and win.

The Rundle Mall Valet Service will also return from 9:30am daily, giving shoppers added convenience throughout the day by dropping them off at their favourite store, or back to their parked car within the precinct.