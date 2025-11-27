With engines roaring the sensory bus offers a quiet ride

Release date: 27/11/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government has ensured even more South Australians will be able to enjoy the action packed bp Adelaide Grand Final, with a range of initiatives to support members of the autistic and autism community at the event.

Located on Fullarton Road near the original heritage grandstand, Gate 9 is a dedicated Hidden Disabilities gate.

Staff will be trained in Hidden Disabilities, and the Hidden Disabilities sunflower lanyards will be available for patrons to wear at the event.

South Australia’s first mobile sensory room, the sensory bus, will be located nearby to Gate 9, providing a welcoming environment for the South Australian autistic and autism communities.

There will be plenty of action across the event, with the Supercars to race around the track, the F-35 jets to soar overhead, drag demonstrations and daredevil freestyle motorcross displays.

The sensory bus, launched at the OzAsia Festival, is a purpose-built space that will support attendees with sensory regulation, providing a calming environment amidst the action-packed event.

These initiatives reflect a whole-of-event approach to inclusion, ensuring that more South Australians can enjoy this world class event.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

There’s entertainment for everyone at the bp Adelaide Grand Final but it’s important that we provide options like the sensory bus for people to take a break when they need it.

The sensory bus has been developed every step of the way with the South Australian autistic and autism communities, from the internal layout to the external wrapping which features artwork by local autistic artists.

We know getting to and from the event can be a major factor when choosing whether to attend, so the dedicated sunflower entry gate will have trained staff on hand to help.