Proud Plumbing and Gas Celebrates Milestone of 600+ 5-Star Reviews

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proud Plumbing and Gas is thrilled to announce a significant milestone - surpassing 600 5-star reviews on Google. This achievement reflects the company’s dedication to providing high-quality Perth plumbing services and exceptional customer satisfaction across the local community.As a trusted plumbing service provider, Proud Plumbing and Gas has consistently earned outstanding feedback from customers for its professionalism, reliability, and expertise. With more than 600 glowing 5-star reviews, the company has solidified its position as a top choice for plumbing services in Perth.Milestone DetailsReaching over 600 5-star reviews highlights Proud Plumbing and Gas’s commitment to excellence. Customers have praised the company for delivering efficient and reliable plumbing solutions, including emergency repairs, hot water system installations, and general plumbing maintenance. This milestone demonstrates the strong relationships the company has built with Perth residents, who trust the team to handle their plumbing needs.Importance of This Achievement“We are incredibly grateful for the support and trust from our customers,” said Nathan, Operations Manager at Proud Plumbing and Gas. “This milestone reflects the hard work and dedication of our team. We strive every day to provide the best possible service, and seeing this positive feedback motivates us to keep improving.”This achievement not only validates the company’s commitment to quality service but also highlights the trust customers place in Proud Plumbing and Gas. With over 600 5-star reviews, Proud Plumbing and Gas has earned the reputation as a reliable and professional plumbing service provider.Striving for ExcellenceProud Plumbing and Gas continues to maintain high standards of service by ensuring its team stays updated with the latest tools, techniques, and industry practices. The company is dedicated to providing each customer with exceptional service, whether it’s fixing a simple leak or installing a new water heater.“We are committed to maintaining the high level of trust our customers have in us,” Nathan said. “This milestone is just the beginning. We will continue to provide the best plumbing solutions and build lasting relationships with our clients.”Looking AheadAs Proud Plumbing and Gas moves forward, the company plans to expand its service offerings and incorporate new technologies to enhance customer experience. This milestone is a reflection of the company’s ongoing growth and commitment to serving the Perth community with quality plumbing services.For more information or to request a plumbing service, visit Proud Plumbing and Gas or call (08) 6185 3008.About Proud Plumbing and GasProud Plumbing and Gas is a Perth-based plumbing company offering a range of services, including general maintenance, emergency plumbing, and hot water system installations. Known for its reliability and customer-focused approach, Proud Plumbing and Gas has been serving Perth homeowners and businesses for many years.

