FROM COASTLINES TO COUNTRYSIDE: DISCOVER THE CULINARY, CULTURAL AND HORTICULTURAL WONDERS OF LIGURIA & PIEMONTE

Italy’s Twin Treasures: A Journey Through the Culinary Soul and Botanical Beauty of Liguria & Piemonte

There are corners of Italy where time feels slower, the colours deeper, and the connection between land and life almost sacred. Liguria and Piemonte are two such places. One unfurls along a shimmering Mediterranean coastline painted with ribbons of emerald and turquoise. The other opens into a vast tableau of rolling vineyards, truffle forests and Alpine silhouettes. Together, they form one of Europe's most enchanting twin escapes—where culinary mastery, botanical heritage and cultural tradition exist in perfect harmony.Travellers who venture through these regions discover far more than scenic backdrops. Liguria and Piemonte offer a profound immersion into Italy’s living heritage: artisanal flavours, historic gardens, rare plant species, ancient woodlands and centuries-old agricultural artistry—an identity proudly presented this year at Myplant & Garden Middle East 2025 in Dubai.Liguria: Where the Mediterranean Breathes Life into Every Garden and Every Plate Liguria is a dream sketched in sunlight.A narrow arc of land suspended between mountains and sea, it is home to the Cinque Terre, where pastel houses cling to cliff faces and lemon groves tumble toward the water. But beyond the postcard scenes lies a region shaped by its earth—by its herbs, its oil, its citrus, its salt-kissed air.This is the birthplace of pesto, crafted from delicate basil cultivated on terraced gardens above Genoa. Olive trees—some centuries old—produce the coveted PDO Riviera Ligure oil, renowned for its floral, almost luminous character. Citrus orchards perfume the Riviera with notes of lemon, bergamot and bitter orange. Here, nature and life flow seamlessly into each other.Wander the botanical paths of Villa Hanbury, where exotic palms and Mediterranean shrubs cascade toward the sea. Or stroll through the subtropical avenues of Sanremo, where warm breezes carry the scent of jasmine and maritime pine. Liguria’s gardens are not merely decorative—they are living expressions of the region’s soul: evergreen, fragrant, and shaped by the rhythm of the sea.And the cuisine is a mirror of the land itself.Warm focaccia dipped in golden oil.Trofie pasta twisted around emerald pesto.Limoncino crafted from sun-drenched lemons gathered on terraces overlooking the Ligurian coast.These are flavours you do not simply taste—you feel them.Piemonte: A Land of Truffles, Noble Estates and Timeless Horticultural MasteryWhere Liguria is light and sea, Piemonte is refined quietude—an understated luxury whispered through its landscapes. Here, the rolling hills of the Langhe and Roero stretch like velvet, embroidered with vineyards that produce Barolo and Barbaresco, two of Italy’s most celebrated wines. Beneath ancient oaks, the legendary white truffle of Alba lies hidden, awaiting autumn’s foragers.But Piemonte’s elegance extends far beyond its cuisine.It is a region with deep horticultural roots, cultivating everything from ornamental shrubs and alpine blossoms to fruit trees and heritage grape varieties. Its nurseries are internationally respected for their commitment to research, sustainability and cultivation excellence. Visitors encounter this botanical sophistication in Piemonte’s great estates and formal gardens:• The majestic Reggia di Venaria, with its sweeping Baroque grounds• Castello di Racconigi, where ponds, lawns and rare species unfold in quiet grandeur• The Botanical Garden of Turin, a sanctuary of alpine flora and scientific heritageEach garden reveals a story—of stewardship, precision, tradition and the Italian devotion to cultivating beauty.Dining in Piemonte feels like a pilgrimage:slow-braised meats, hazelnut pastries, truffle-scented risottos, and wines that speak of millennia-old soil and craftsmanship refined over generations.A Journey Through Taste, Nature and TraditionFew travel experiences offer such a seamless contrast as a journey from Liguria to Piemonte.Morning in LiguriaFocaccia warm from a Genoese bakery, a stroll through terraced lemon groves, and coastal gardens kissed by Mediterranean light.Afternoon in PiemonteTruffle tastings in Alba, cellar tours in Barolo country, and walks through manicured estates where master horticulturists preserve Europe’s botanical treasures.Evenings Between the TwoFarm-to-table dinners, regional wines, and landscapes painted in the soft gold of twilight—proof that in Italy, gastronomy and gardens are inseparable parts of life.Liguria & Piemonte in Dubai: Italian Excellence on DisplayAt Myplant & Garden Middle East 2025, these regions transported visitors into their world of living landscapes and culinary heritage.The showcase offered:• Heritage plant species nurtured for centuries• Climate-smart, sustainable production methods• Innovations in nursery technologies and ornamental cultivation• Regional culinary treasures tied to the land• It was a rare opportunity for travellers to experience the botanical and gastronomic elegance of these regions brought to life in the heart of Dubai.Two Regions, One Unforgettable JourneyTo travel from Liguria to Piemonte is to move between worlds:Liguria is the sea—bright, aromatic, sunlit.Piemonte is the hills—deep, refined, quietly magnificent.One gifts Italy its herbs, citrus and olive oil.The other its truffles, wines and botanical masterpieces.Both share a devotion to nature and a legacy of cultivating life with beauty and purpose.For the traveller who seeks more than scenery—who craves flavour, authenticity, culture, and a connection to land—Liguria and Piemonte remain two of Italy’s most captivating destinations: timeless, elegant, and endlessly inspiring.Discover more about Piemonte's food, wines and landscapes visit: www.eccellenzapiemonte.it Discover Liguria: www.lamialiguria.it

