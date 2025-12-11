Familia.AI Launches ‘Digital Twin’ Technology to Reconnect with Deceased Family via Video and Introduces Supportive Chat

Familia.AI AI Family App Avatar

Familia.AI launches Family Avatars and 24/7 Supportive Chat, letting users talk with lifelike loved-one avatars and personalised support characters anytime.

During the holidays where many may feel alone or without family, I'm proud to be backing Familia.AI with a core mission to help people feel the power of family harnessing the power of AI.” — Rohan Sinclair Luvaglio

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Familia.AI Launches Family Avatars and Supportive Character Chat 24/7: Helping People Feel The Power Of Family.Familia.AI, the AI family memories and legacy app, announces the launch of their latest features - Family Avatars and Supportive Character Chat. This new addition to the app allows users to interact with their family members' avatars, complete with their voice and video, creating a unique and personalized experience for families to stay connected with family members, past and present.With the Family Avatars feature, users can now clone the voice and video of their loved ones, making it feel like they are having a real conversation with them. This feature is perfect for families members who may have passed away. It allows them to stay connected and feel like they are in the same room, sharing stories, chatting about past memories or experiences as well as.In addition to the Family Avatars, Familia.AI has also introduced Family Support Characters. These characters can be created by users and customized to their needs, including setting their character type, emotional tone and religious beliefs, so they feel familiar and supportive. Family character members are also available to chat 24/7 all year round. This feature is especially helpful for those who may not have family or close members they feel comfortable turning to for additional support or guidance, they can now have a virtual family member to turn to for advice and comfort."With the huge AI advances taking place, I'm pleased to be backing a company like Familia.AI using this technology for the good of humanity, offering help and support in an area that doesn't get the attention it deserves. I firmly believe in Familia.AI mission, to help people feel the power of family, even if they were not blessed with one as well as creating a platform to help preserve precious family memories and legacy.", says Rohan Sinclair Luvaglio, Lead Investor in Familia.AI.Familia.AI Family App is available for download on iOS. Families can capture precious memories, moments as well as create their avatars and supportive characters. For more information, visit the Familia.AI website.

