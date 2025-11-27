West Des Moines Branch Reflects the Values at the Core of Gershman Mortgage’s 2025 Healthiest Employers Honor

Gershman Mortgage Logo Gershman Healthiest Employer

WEST DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershman Mortgage has been recognized as one of the 2025 Healthiest Employers in St. Louis, a national distinction awarded to organizations that excel in employee wellness, cultural inclusiveness, and long-term workplace support. While the honor is based in St. Louis, the commitment it represents spans all branch locations, including the West Des Moines office at 130 5th St, Suite B.West Des Moines is known for its strong economic development, community engagement, and high quality of life. These regional strengths align naturally with the workplace values acknowledged through the Healthiest Employers program. Local residents appreciate dependable organizations that prioritize stability, support, and long-term wellness, qualities demonstrated within the West Des Moines branch Foundational organizational values like honesty, integrity, entrepreneurial thinking, and customer-centered service shape workplace culture. These principles guide policies centered on respect, transparent communication, and equal opportunity. Employees supporting the West Des Moines area operate within a framework designed to encourage growth, collaboration, and long-term fulfillment.A robust benefits structure reflects this commitment to employee well-being. Offerings include competitive compensation, comprehensive health coverage, retirement matching, financial education initiatives, and an employee home loan benefit. Additional engagement programs, recognition events, and team-focused activities create a workplace environment consistent with the collaborative identity of the West Des Moines community.President Adam Mason offered the following comment, “This achievement highlights our ongoing dedication to promoting a healthy, supportive work environment for all employees. We’re proud of our comprehensive health benefits and look forward to continuing to invest in our team’s well-being.”This marks the fourth consecutive year that Gershman Mortgage has earned placement among the Healthiest Employers in St. Louis. The Springbuk-administered assessment reviews organizational wellness efforts across six key categories, including strategy, culture, communication, and measurable outcomes. A proprietary Healthiest Employers Index (HEI) is used to rank organizations within comparable size groups.The recognition underscores consistent progress toward creating strong workplace environments across all company locations. These efforts support employee satisfaction, enhance daily operations, and reinforce stability within local communities served by the organization. The West Des Moines branch exemplifies these values through its commitment to supportive workplace practices that strengthen both employee well-being and customer experience.As West Des Moines continues to grow, attract new residents, and expand community involvement, the local branch remains committed to sustaining workplace practices recognized through the Healthiest Employers program. This ongoing dedication strengthens the organization’s role as a reliable presence within the region’s housing landscape.Gershman Mortgage is dedicated to supporting families, communities, and enduring customer relationships. Organizational operations reflect principles of integrity, trust, and service-centered values. The West Des Moines branch carries these values throughout Polk County and surrounding areas. With a full range of loan products and a team committed to customer care, the company provides mortgage solutions tailored to individual needs across the Midwest and beyond.NMLS #138063 | 16253 Swingley Ridge Road, Suite 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 | (800) 457-2357 | Equal Housing Lender

