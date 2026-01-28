Colored Paint Protection Films Are Disrupting the Car Wrap Market, Says International Expert 'Van Tilborg'

Lamborghini Stealth PPF Bentley Continental GTC with Glossy Paint Protection Film installed Porsche Taycan Colored PPF installed

2wrap, with studios in California and Belgium, explains why colored PPF is booming in the U.S. and when wraps still make sense in Europe.

Click It Before You Stick it.” — peter Van Tilborg

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2wrap.com, the visual communications and wrap specialist with studios in California and Belgium, explains why colored paint protection film (PPF) is booming in the U.S. while traditional wraps still make sense for many European drivers.

A major shift is underway in the automotive customization space. Colored paint protection film, long viewed as a niche solution, is rapidly becoming the preferred choice for car owners who want both a striking appearance and long-term protection.

From Bentleys in Beverly Hills to Ferraris in Brussels, customer expectations are evolving. According to Peter Van Tilborg, founder of 2wrap.com, the trend is most pronounced in California, where environmental conditions are pushing drivers toward more durable finishes.

“What we’re seeing in California is nothing short of a transformation,” says Van Tilborg. “A few years ago, almost every color-change request was handled with vinyl wrap. Today, a large share of our high-end clients are choosing colored PPF, and the reasons are very clear.”

Harsh Conditions Drive Demand for Better Protection

California’s car culture is globally admired, but its sun exposure, air pollution, coastal salt, and long daily commutes take a toll on vehicle finishes. According to Van Tilborg, cars parked outdoors and driven daily often show visible vinyl degradation within two to three years, especially on horizontal surfaces such as hoods, roofs, and trunks.

“The sun doesn’t forgive,” he explains. “Add pollution or coastal air, and even high-quality vinyl can break down faster than people expect. Colored PPF delivers the look of a fresh paint job while offering real protection that lasts.”

Colored PPF provides UV resistance, self-healing properties, high-gloss or satin finishes, and protection against stone chips and minor abrasions. The result is a surface that closely resembles paint while maintaining durability in extreme conditions.

Belgium Follows a Different Logic

In contrast, the Belgian market tells a different story. While style remains important, climate and usage patterns strongly influence material choice.

“In Belgium, UV exposure is lower, and vehicles are more often garaged or parked under cover,” says Van Tilborg. “A premium wrap can easily last four to five years, sometimes longer. Unless it’s a supercar or a client wants an ultra-deep gloss finish, vinyl wrap is often the most practical recommendation.”

Belgian customers also tend to value flexibility and cost efficiency. Wraps offer a wider range of textures and finishes and allow color changes every few years without a large investment.

Colored PPF Becomes the Standard for Luxury Vehicles

There is, however, one segment where the choice is clear regardless of geography.

“If you drive a Bentley, Ferrari, Porsche, or Lamborghini, protection is no longer optional,” Van Tilborg states. “With paint correction and respray costs continuing to rise, protecting the original paint is essential.”

For luxury vehicles, colored PPF offers an ideal balance of customization and peace of mind. Compared to vinyl, it resists swirl marks, repels environmental contaminants, and provides a thicker, more durable surface.

A Global Advantage for Belgian Clients

Operating studios on both continents gives 2wrap a strategic advantage that directly benefits its European clients.

“Many of our materials are sourced through top distributors and manufacturers in California,” Van Tilborg explains. “That gives us earlier access to new technologies, exclusive colors, and competitive pricing, which we can extend to our Belgian customers.”

This cross-continental approach allows 2wrap Belgium to offer premium films that are often difficult to source through standard European channels.

Looking Ahead: Making Color Choice Easier for Everyone

As demand for both wraps and colored PPF continues to grow, one challenge remains consistent across markets: choosing the right color with confidence.

To address this, 2wrap is preparing the launch of a new digital visualization tool next month, designed to help customers preview color options instantly using their own vehicle images. The tool will be available to the public and aims to simplify the decision-making process before installation.

“Our goal is to remove uncertainty,” says Van Tilborg. “Customers should be able to explore finishes visually before committing, whether they’re choosing vinyl or colored PPF.”

About 2wrap

2wrap.com is an international visual communications and wrap specialist with studios in Westlake Village, California, and Weelde, Belgium. The company specializes in high-end vehicle wraps, colored and transparent paint protection films, commercial fleet branding, and architectural surface finishes. Known for combining European craftsmanship with U.S. innovation, 2wrap has served clients including SpaceX, Coachella, Tomorrowland, and Scott Disick.

To support confident material selection, 2wrap has developed an online 3D visualizer that allows users to explore colored PPF options from leading manufacturers on more than 250 vehicle models.

