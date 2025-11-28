Submit Release
Little Wheels Publishes State of Toddler Apps 2025 Market Report

State of Toddler Apps 2025 report by Little Wheels showing tablet with toddler educational app icons and market analysis title

State of Toddler Apps 2025 market report cover - analysis of 33 popular children's educational apps

Free analysis covers pricing, privacy, and educational quality across 33 leading children's apps

35% of top toddler apps collect heavy user data. The safest apps are often the simplest—offline, no accounts, no tracking.”
— Sean Record
RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Little Wheels, creator of kid-safe, offline educational apps for toddlers ages 2-6, today published "State of Toddler Apps 2025," a free market report analyzing pricing models, data practices, and educational quality across 33 popular toddler educational apps.

The report is available at: https://littlewheels.app/learn/industry-analysis/state-of-toddler-apps-2025

Report Highlights

- Market size: $6B+ in 2024 revenue; 68% of children ages 0-8 use tablets regularly
- Pricing: Industry standard of $59.99/year subscriptions; parents spend $180-540 over typical 3-year usage
- Privacy: 35% of top apps collect heavy user data; COPPA 2025 amendments require opt-in consent for targeted advertising by April 2026
- Quality: Peer-reviewed developmental research shows App Store ratings don't correlate with educational effectiveness

What the Report Covers

- Subscription vs. one-time purchase cost comparison
- Capital structure analysis (VC, PE, nonprofit, indie)
- Privacy-first alternatives with no tracking and no data collection
- Four Pillars of Learning framework and evidence-based quality metrics
- COPPA compliant app requirements and 2025 timeline

Availability

- Full report: https://littlewheels.app/learn/industry-analysis/state-of-toddler-apps-2025
- PDF version: https://littlewheels.app/reports/state-of-toddler-apps-2025-pdf

About Little Wheels

Little Wheels develops kid-safe educational apps for toddlers and preschoolers ages 2-6, built around vehicle-powered learning—using children's natural obsession with trucks, trains, and cars to teach speech and creativity skills.

Little Wheels apps are privacy-first with no ads, no tracking, no accounts required, and no data collection. Both apps— Learn to Talk (speech development) and Create Art & DJ (Montessori-inspired creativity)—are one-time purchase apps that work completely offline, providing safe screen time without subscriptions.

Available on the Apple App Store for $4.99 each after a 7-day free trial.

Website: https://littlewheels.app

Media Contact

Sean Record, Founder
sean@recordcreativeco.com

Sean Record
Little Wheels
sean@recordcreativeco.com
