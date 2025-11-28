Little Wheels Publishes State of Toddler Apps 2025 Market Report
Free analysis covers pricing, privacy, and educational quality across 33 leading children's apps
The report is available at: https://littlewheels.app/learn/industry-analysis/state-of-toddler-apps-2025
Report Highlights
- Market size: $6B+ in 2024 revenue; 68% of children ages 0-8 use tablets regularly
- Pricing: Industry standard of $59.99/year subscriptions; parents spend $180-540 over typical 3-year usage
- Privacy: 35% of top apps collect heavy user data; COPPA 2025 amendments require opt-in consent for targeted advertising by April 2026
- Quality: Peer-reviewed developmental research shows App Store ratings don't correlate with educational effectiveness
What the Report Covers
- Subscription vs. one-time purchase cost comparison
- Capital structure analysis (VC, PE, nonprofit, indie)
- Privacy-first alternatives with no tracking and no data collection
- Four Pillars of Learning framework and evidence-based quality metrics
- COPPA compliant app requirements and 2025 timeline
Availability
- Full report: https://littlewheels.app/learn/industry-analysis/state-of-toddler-apps-2025
- PDF version: https://littlewheels.app/reports/state-of-toddler-apps-2025-pdf
About Little Wheels
Little Wheels develops kid-safe educational apps for toddlers and preschoolers ages 2-6, built around vehicle-powered learning—using children's natural obsession with trucks, trains, and cars to teach speech and creativity skills.
Little Wheels apps are privacy-first with no ads, no tracking, no accounts required, and no data collection. Both apps— Learn to Talk (speech development) and Create Art & DJ (Montessori-inspired creativity)—are one-time purchase apps that work completely offline, providing safe screen time without subscriptions.
Available on the Apple App Store for $4.99 each after a 7-day free trial.
Website: https://littlewheels.app
Media Contact
Sean Record, Founder
sean@recordcreativeco.com
Sean Record
Little Wheels
sean@recordcreativeco.com
