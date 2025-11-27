April Masini Recognized 2026 Most Inspiring Impactful Visionary Leader Shaping the Future

Nigerian Initiative, Why Erinfolami, scholarships offer real-world work experience, with guided hands-on-training at RelationshipAdviceForum.com one of America’s Top 20 Best Companies to Watch in 2026” — Erinfolami Yusuf

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Why ErinFolami, a pilot program founded by Erinfolami Yusuf, has awarded Scholarships to Shittu Mutiu and Mudasiru Lateefat, nominated by Alhaji Rauf Alalukinba, and Elijah Oladokun, nominated by PS/IGE for Kajola Zonal Education Inspectorate, Mrs. Jose Moyosola Folasade.Sponsored by American philanthropist April Masini , the Initiative's mission is to transition those deemed "unemployable” to employment-ready -- and it is delivering on that promise with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.They arrive deemed 'unemployable', and leave with a competitive resume reflecting hands-on training at RelationshipAdviceForum, recognized as one of The Top 20 Best Companies to Watch in 2026; 12 hours each of one-on-one English tutoring from American aerospace and defense industry, C-Suite Executive, Vicki Kosnocki, and acquire new technical skills from another American, CEO and serial entrepreneur, Bob Hoeffner.RelationshipAdviceForum Directors, Sanjida ‘Starlet’ Afrin, Marla ‘Georgia Peach’ Jo Godofrefo, and Mahnaz ‘Miss Integrity’ Tabassum are also tutors, providing each Awardee with one-on-one hands-on training in their field of expertise, and much more.Why Erinfolomani operates within a broader philanthropic framework, April Masini, just recognized as the Most Influential Woman Leader Advancing Leadership Excellence 2026 and the Most Inspiring Impactful Visionary Leader Shaping the Future, is revolutionizing global advancement through tutoring and hands-on training.“We selected RelationshipAdviceForum .com [Top 20 Best Companies to Watch in 2026] because of its unique approach that combines public guidance, backend career development, and practical leadership training. This integrated model makes it stand out as an exceptional platform in today’s digital advice and support space," said Lacy Hardman GlobalRadianceReview.comWith 400,000 members, it is the 1st of its kind philanthropic project, addressing three distinct global sociological needs simultaneously, with all aspects fully sponsored by April Masini.Never before has a single philanthropic project addressed three distinct global sociological needs simultaneously, with all aspects fully sponsored.— Ask April (public face) provides the public with answers, advice, and solutions about relationships and life— Why Erinolami (on the backend), empowers those deemed “unemployable” with skills, hands-on training, job experience, and a resume.— RAF operations, itself, is hands-on leadership training for talented individuals who are willing to do whatever it takes— but (until now) lacked an opportunity.“This is a day I’ve dreamed of,” said Erinfolami Yusuf. “My purpose is to help those who’ve been overlooked.”About Why ErinfolamiFounded by Erinfolami Yusuf and sponsored by American CEO and philanthropist April Masini, the initiative is a series of scholarships designed as a practical roadmap, with mentorship, an English tutor, and guided, hands-on training, ensuring participants are ready to gain employable skills to bridge the gap from ‘Unemployable’ to Employment Ready.About April MasiniApril Masini is an accomplished American entrepreneur, author, columnist, and philanthropist with a decades-long career in media, marketing, business development, and large-scale social impact initiatives.April Masini inspired the proclamation of June 4: 'Masini Day', 2026, Most Inspiring Impactful Visionary Leader Shaping the Future, Most Influential Woman Leader Advancing Leadership Excellence 2026, Top 20 Best Company to Watch 2026, Masini Volunteer of the Year Award, "Who's Who in the World", "2024 Entertainment Industry Leader", and more.Beyond her "Ask April" persona, April's media, marketing, educational, and philanthropic projects have been recognized by global leaders, among them, President Donald Trump, Governor Ben Cayetano, Anthony Eames, retired President & CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, and Thomas Patrick, the former Vice Chair of Merrill Lynch & Co.

