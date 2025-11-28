Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo Announces Return of 'Night Sakura Sea of Clouds' Illumination

Nighttime Sea of Clouds at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo Night Sakura Sea of Clouds at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo Cherry Blossoms at Kanda River near Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Experience Japan’s cherry blossoms in a new light this spring through the hotel’s garden events.

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo announces the return of its popular nighttime cherry blossom illumination, Night Sakura Sea of Clouds. Inviting guests to experience the beauty of cherry blossoms in a new light, the 2026 edition features expanded waterscape lighting alongside the existing displays.As part of this year’s event, the soft pink illumination featured in the Night Sakura Sea of Clouds production now extends to the hotaru-sawa (firefly stream), a brook known for its summer fireflies. As the sea of clouds drifts into this area, the mist takes on a delicate pink hue, producing a soft, luminous glow that spreads across the garden. The shifting sea of clouds swaying in the breeze, together with the cherry-blossom-colored lighting, offers guests a renewed perspective on the many expressions of spring.Originally designed by statesman Aritomo Yamagata during the Meiji era (1868–1912), the garden was inspired by his hometown of Hagi City in Yamaguchi Prefecture. Its design celebrates Japan’s natural beauty, from flowing water and gentle slopes to the careful balance of light and shade. The event continues the site’s tradition of presenting elements of Japanese garden aesthetics to visitors.The hotel’s proximity to the Kanda River, considered one of Tokyo’s well-known cherry blossom viewing spots, allows guests the opportunity to further explore seasonal attractions in the area.With the addition of the waterscape lighting, this year’s event provides guests with a refreshed perspective on the fleeting beauty of cherry blossom season. The spring illumination at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo will run from February 6 to April 12, 2026, and will be open to hotel guests as well as shop and restaurant patrons.About Hotel Chinzanso TokyoHotel Chinzanso Tokyo is one of the city’s most iconic luxury hotels with over 70 years of history. The property includes 265 guest rooms/suites, eight restaurants, an executive lounge, 38 meeting/banquet rooms, and a full-service spa with a Japanese onsen. Its award-winning garden has a wide variety of botanicals, including more than 100 cherry trees and 1,000 camellia trees. The standout feature of the garden is the ‘ Tokyo Sea of Clouds ,’ a recreation of the natural phenomenon that can usually only be found in the mountainous regions of Japan. The hotel is owned and managed by Fujita Kanko Inc., a publicly-traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo.For more information, please visit: https://www.hotel-chinzanso-tokyo.com/garden/topic/cherry-blossoms

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.