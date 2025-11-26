Canadian National Pleads Guilty To Attempted Enticement Of A Minor To Engage In Sexual Activity, And Distributing, Transporting And Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material

Orlando, Florida – United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announces that James Hjelmeland (30, Canada) today pleaded guilty to one count of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, as well as two counts of distributing, one count of transporting, and one count of possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Hjelmeland faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison for his attempted enticement of a minor, a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years, up to 20 years, for each distribution and transportation offense, and up to 20 years’ imprisonment for the possession offense.

According to the plea agreement, on December 29, 2024, an Orange County Sheriff’s Office undercover detective posed as the guardian of a 12-year-old fictional child. Hjelmeland engaged in sexually explicit conversation with the undercover detective and made plans to travel from Canada to Orlando, Florida to have sex with the child. During the course of the conversation, Hjelmeland distributed CSAM to the undercover detective. When Hjelmeland was arrested in Orlando, Florida, he possessed CSAM material on his cellular phone that he had transported to the United States involving children who had not attained 12 years of age.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, United States Customs and Border Patrol, and the Southern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation Team. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kaley Austin-Aronson.

