Jacksonville Man Indicted For Distributing And Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Materials

Jacksonville, Florida – United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe has announced that Tyler Bruce McClure (24, Jacksonville) has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of distributing and possessing child sexual abuse materials using the internet. McClure faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years, and up to 40 years, in federal prison, and a potential life term of supervised release. McClure was arrested on November 17, 2025, by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and made his initial appearance in federal court in Jacksonville the next day. He was ordered detained pending trial.

According to the indictment, on or about September 26, 2025, McClure knowingly distributed over the internet the visual depiction of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. On October 7, 2025, the defendant possessed on a cellular telephone visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

An indictment is only an allegation, and every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Northeast Florida INTERCEPT Task Force, to include Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney D. Rodney Brown.

It is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify, rescue, and seek justice for child victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc. For more information about internet safety education, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab "resources."