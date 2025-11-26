Venezuelan National Sentenced To Prison For Bank And Passport Fraud

Orlando, Florida – U.S. District Judge Carlos Mendoza has sentenced Nerio Alberto Ortega Delgado (45, Kissimmee) to 33 months in federal prison for bank fraud and passport fraud. Ortega Delgado pleaded guilty on September 4, 2025.

According to court documents, Ortega Delgado engaged in a bank fraud scheme in which he deposited fake checks into bank accounts and then withdrew or attempted to withdraw the funds before the bank detected the fraud. As part of the scheme, Ortega Delgado manufactured fake checks, obtained a false identity via a counterfeit foreign passport and other identification documents, used the false identity to create a shell company and fraudulent bank accounts, and paid other individuals to use their bank accounts to perpetrate the fraud. In total, Ortega Delgado attempted to steal over $867,000.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations. It is being prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Matthew J. Del Mastro.