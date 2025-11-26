QUINCY FELON RETURNED TO FEDERAL PRISON FOR THIRTEEN YEARS

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Zanntayfey Yohoun Bennett, 42, of Quincy, Florida was sentenced to a total of 157 months in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and marijuana, and for violation of the terms of his supervised release for 2019 federal convictions for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and organized dog fighting. The sentence was announced by John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

U.S. Attorney Heekin said: “Thanks to the excellent investigative work of our state and federal law enforcement partners, this repeat offender has been removed from our streets and will serve a lengthy sentence in federal prison. President Donald J. Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi promised to Take Back America from the drug traffickers and career criminals who have terrorized our communities for far too long, and this successful prosecution is yet another step toward achieving that goal.”

According to court records, in February 2025, law enforcement developed information indicating that the defendant, who is a multi-convicted felon serving a five-year term of federal supervised release, was involved in drug trafficking. After a series of controlled operations, during which illegal drugs were purchased from the defendant, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence. During the search, law enforcement seized cocaine base, also known as “crack” cocaine, suspected synthetic cathinones, and marijuana. The defendant had multiple prior federal and state felony drug trafficking convictions, which qualified him as a career offender under federal sentencing rules.

“I’m proud of the great work our agents and local police officers did to remove this career criminal and multiple-time felon from North Florida streets,” said DEA Miami Field Division Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter. “This effort will greatly benefit the communities in and around Tallahassee.”

The conviction and sentence were the result of a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Tallahassee Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Eric K. Mountin.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

