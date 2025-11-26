MONMOUTH COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO 63 MONTHS’ IMPRISONMENT FOR ARMED BANK ROBBERY

TRENTON, N.J. – A Monmouth County man was sentenced to 63 months’ imprisonment for armed bank robbery, Acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney Alina Habba announced.

Jeffrey L. Kniffin, 51, of Wall Township, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi in Trenton federal court on July 22, 2025, to a one-count Information charging him with armed bank robbery. U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi imposed the sentence on November 24, 2025 in Trenton federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

On October 23, 2024, Kniffin entered a bank in Wall Township, New Jersey armed with a loaded handgun, approached a bank teller, and demanded cash from the teller. After demanding the money, Kniffin removed the handgun from his pocket and displayed it towards the teller. During his interaction with the teller, Kniffin instructed multiple times, “Don’t do anything stupid.” Kniffin received approximately $27,072 in cash from the teller and then fled the bank. He was apprehended and arrested by law enforcement several minutes later. At the time of his arrest, law enforcement recovered from Kniffin and his immediate surroundings a loaded handgun and more than $25,000 in cash.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Quraishi sentenced Kniffin to three years of supervised release following Kniffin’s term of imprisonment, ordered forfeiture of Kniffin’s robbery proceeds and crime gun, and ordered restitution in the amount of $1,938.

Acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney Habba credited task force officers with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Roddy in Newark, with the investigation leading to the sentencing. She also thanked the Wall Township Police Department, under the direction of Chief Sean O’Halloran, and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago, for their assistance in the investigation.

The government is represented by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan S. Garelick of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Criminal Division in Trenton.

25-281 ###

Defense counsel: John M. Holliday, Esq.