Philadelphia Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney David Metcalf announced that Jeffrey Hernandez, 40, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 120 months in prison, the statutory maximum sentence allowed by law, and three years of supervised release by United States District Judge Wendy Beetlestone for illegal possession of a firearm by felon.

Hernandez was charged by superseding information and pleaded guilty in August of this year.

As detailed in case filings and admitted to by the defendant, Hernandez possessed a 9mm semiautomatic pistol loaded with 30 live rounds of ammunition, despite knowing that he was not permitted to possess a firearm given his status as a convicted felon.

As further detailed in court documents and hearings, Hernandez was found in possession of the firearm after the FBI and Philadelphia police received credible information that the defendant and three other men were on their way to kill someone in retaliation for an earlier shooting.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, and the Philadelphia Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ashley Martin and Special Assistant United States Attorney Meagan Gordon.