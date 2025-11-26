Mexican Man Charged with Entering United States Illegally and Eluding Examination by Immigration Officers

Burlington, Vermont – The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont stated that Vicente De La Cruz-Rodriguez, 28, of Mexico, has been charged by criminal complaint with illegal entry into the United States and eluding examination by immigration officers.

On November 24, 2025, Rodriguez appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle, who ordered that Rodriguez be detained during the pendency of this matter.

According to court records, Rodriguez illegally entered the United States from Mexico via Texas in October 2022. Thereafter, Rodriguez travelled to and lived in Addison County, Vermont. On November 10, 2025, Rodriguez was convicted of first degree aggravated domestic assault in Vermont Superior Court, Addison County, and sentenced to 59 to 60 days’ imprisonment. On November 21, 2025, special agents of Homeland Security Investigations arrested Rodriguez in Rutland, Vermont. At no time did Rodriguez present himself for examination or inspection by an immigration officer as required by federal law.

The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that the complaint contains allegations only and that Rodriguez is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Rodriguez faces up to six months’ imprisonment and a $5,000 fine if convicted. The actual sentence, however, would be determined by the District Court with guidance from the advisory United States Sentencing Guidelines and the statutory sentencing factors.

First Assistant United States Attorney Michael P. Drescher commended the investigatory efforts of Homeland Security Investigations.

The prosecutor is Special Assistant United States Attorney Craig S. Nolan. Rodriguez is represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Charles N. Curlett, Jr.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.