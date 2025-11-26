Three Philadelphia Men Charged in Connection With a String of Summer Carjackings

PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney David Metcalf announced that Rasheen Harvey-Fields, 18, Tavon Fry, 20, and Saair Steele, 21, all of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, were charged by superseding indictment with conspiring to commit, and committing, multiple carjackings, and related firearms offenses.

Harvey-Fields and Fry made their initial appearances in federal court in Philadelphia this week and Steele made his initial appearance last week. All three are detained in federal custody.

The superseding indictment alleges that, from approximately June 25, 2025, until at least July 11, 2025, the defendants and others conspired to steal at gunpoint numerous vehicles, often using the vehicles they carjacked to commit other crimes, including robbery, aggravated assault, and more carjackings.

As further alleged, the defendants sometimes used the pretense of buying or selling marijuana to mislead their victims and facilitate the carjackings, and other times targeted individuals who were exiting their vehicles.

The three defendants are charged with conspiring to commit a total of 11 carjackings, all in Philadelphia, with the alleged participants in each carjacking noted:

June 25, 2025 – 1400 block of Bouvier Street (Harvey-Fields and others)

June 28, 2025 – 3100 block of West Arizona Street (Harvey-Fields and others)

June 29, 2025 – 3100 block of West Arizona Street (Harvey-Fields, Fry, and others)

July 1, 2025 – 11th and Wallace streets (Harvey-Fields and others)

July 3, 2025 – 1700 block of North 60th Street (Harvey-Fields, Steele, and others)

July 3, 2025 – 700 block of South 55th Street (Harvey-Fields, Steele, and others)

July 3, 2025 – 6000 block of North 5th Street (Harvey-Fields and others)

July 6, 2025 – 6100 block of West Girard Avenue (Harvey-Fields and others)

July 6, 2025 – 600 block of West Cumberland Street (Harvey-Fields, Steele, and others)

July 7, 2025 – 3100 block of West Arizona Street (Harvey-Fields and others)

July 7, 2025 – 2100 block of Natrona Street (Harvey-Fields and others)

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment.

This case was investigated by the Philadelphia Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and is being prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorneys Branwen McNabb O’Donnell and Shannon Zabel.

The charges and allegations contained in the superseding indictment are merely accusations. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.