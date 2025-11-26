Man from Ecuador charged with being an alien in possession of a firearm

BUFFALO, N.Y. - U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Victor Jose Marino Pullo, 24, a native and citizen of Ecuador, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with being an alien in possession of a firearm, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey E. Intravatola, who is handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, late in the morning on November 25, 2025, Custom and Border Protection (CBP) officers encountered Marino Pullo at the Peace Bridge Port of Entry as he operated a U-Haul box truck. Marino Pullo and another individual were moving from Connecticut to Buffalo. Marino Pullo was following a Global positioning system (GPS) and was directed on to the Peace Bridge. Marino Pullo did not enter Canada, however. Instead, Marino Pullo turned around on the bridge, where he was inspected by CBP officers. Marino Pullo and his companion were sent to secondary inspection for not having proper immigration documents. During secondary inspection, an officer discovered pictures of Marino Pullo holding a pistol on his cell phone. During a search of the U-Haul truck, officers recovered the loaded pistol in a cardboard box filled with clothes. Record checks reveal that Marino Pullo was encountered by U.S. Border Patrol on four previous occasions and was removed from the United States.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by Customs and Border Protection, under the direction of Director of Field Operations Rose Brophy and Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Erin Keegan.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

