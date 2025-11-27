TitleTrackr Launches Industry-First Automated Runsheet and AI-Powered Lead Finder for Oil & Gas Landmen

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TitleTrackr , the fastest-growing land, title, and mineral intelligence platform, today announced the release of three groundbreaking capabilities designed to transform how land professionals compile title, evaluate assets, and identify acquisition opportunities:Automated Runsheet Generation,No-Size-Limit Document Upload, andthe TitleTrackr AI Assistant Lead Finder.This release marks one of the most significant technology leaps the land industry has seen in decades — eliminating manual data entry, accelerating title review, and empowering landmen to find actionable leads inside their runsheets instantly.A New Era for Title: Automation, Intelligence, and Unlimited ScaleLandmen and mineral acquisition companies have long struggled with the same bottleneck: thousands of pages of deeds, leases, assignments, probates, affidavits, and historical filings that must be manually abstracted, organized, and searched through — often under tight deadlines.TitleTrackr’s newest release removes these barriers entirely.• Automated Runsheet GenerationUsers can now upload any number of PDFs, including large, complex, multi-hundred-page instrument bundles. TitleTrackr instantly:Extracts parties, dates, legal descriptions, interest types, and conveyance chainsClassifies every instrument (deeds, leases, probates, ORRIs, judgments, etc.)Structures everything into a clean, audit-ready runsheetEliminates hours — sometimes days — of manual abstracting• No Size Limit UploadWhether it’s a scanned courthouse book, decades-old microfilm rolls, or entire title packets, TitleTrackr can now process unlimited file sizes.What used to require special software, manual splitting, or days of pre-processing can now be drag-and-dropped into the platform with zero friction.• TitleTrackr AI Assistant – Advanced Lead FinderThe revolutionary new AI Assistant allows landmen to chat directly with their runsheet and ask real-world questions:“Who is unleased?”“Which leases are likely expired?”“Who holds the NPRI/NPMI?”“Which heirs just inherited this interest?”Within seconds, the system identifies the exact rows, instruments, and owners that represent true leasing or acquisition opportunities — creating an immediate competitive advantage for landmen and mineral buying companies.Time Savings That Reshape the IndustryTraditional title work can require anywhere from 4 to 40 hours per tract, depending on complexity. By automating extraction, classification, and early-stage analysis:Landmen can cut title prep time by 60–90%Mineral buying teams can evaluate more tracts in less timeOperators can accelerate leasing and due diligence cyclesTeams can reallocate man-hours to higher-value decision-makingFor many firms, this technology shift doesn't just improve efficiency — it changes the economics of their entire acquisition and leasing workflow.A Leap Forward for the Energy Sector“TitleTrackr is eliminating the busywork that has held the land and mineral industry back for decades,” said Mike Gigliotti, CEO of TitleTrackr. “The new AI Lead Finder turns every runsheet into a roadmap of opportunities. Instead of spending their day searching for answers, landmen can now spend their day acting on them.”The launch reflects TitleTrackr’s mission to modernize and future-proof land work with advanced automation, natural language intelligence, and unlimited document scalability.AvailabilityAll three features — Automated Runsheet, Unlimited Document Upload, and the TitleTrackr AI Lead Finder — are available today for all TitleTrackr users.To request a demo or learn more, visit www.titletrackr.com or contact sales@titletrackr.com

