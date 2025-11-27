TitleTrackr Launches Industry-First Automated Runsheet and AI-Powered Lead Finder for Oil & Gas Landmen
Automated Runsheet Generation,
No-Size-Limit Document Upload, and
the TitleTrackr AI Assistant Lead Finder.
This release marks one of the most significant technology leaps the land industry has seen in decades — eliminating manual data entry, accelerating title review, and empowering landmen to find actionable leads inside their runsheets instantly.
A New Era for Title: Automation, Intelligence, and Unlimited Scale
Landmen and mineral acquisition companies have long struggled with the same bottleneck: thousands of pages of deeds, leases, assignments, probates, affidavits, and historical filings that must be manually abstracted, organized, and searched through — often under tight deadlines.
TitleTrackr’s newest release removes these barriers entirely.
• Automated Runsheet Generation
Users can now upload any number of PDFs, including large, complex, multi-hundred-page instrument bundles. TitleTrackr instantly:
Extracts parties, dates, legal descriptions, interest types, and conveyance chains
Classifies every instrument (deeds, leases, probates, ORRIs, judgments, etc.)
Structures everything into a clean, audit-ready runsheet
Eliminates hours — sometimes days — of manual abstracting
• No Size Limit Upload
Whether it’s a scanned courthouse book, decades-old microfilm rolls, or entire title packets, TitleTrackr can now process unlimited file sizes.
What used to require special software, manual splitting, or days of pre-processing can now be drag-and-dropped into the platform with zero friction.
• TitleTrackr AI Assistant – Advanced Lead Finder
The revolutionary new AI Assistant allows landmen to chat directly with their runsheet and ask real-world questions:
“Who is unleased?”
“Which leases are likely expired?”
“Who holds the NPRI/NPMI?”
“Which heirs just inherited this interest?”
Within seconds, the system identifies the exact rows, instruments, and owners that represent true leasing or acquisition opportunities — creating an immediate competitive advantage for landmen and mineral buying companies.
Time Savings That Reshape the Industry
Traditional title work can require anywhere from 4 to 40 hours per tract, depending on complexity. By automating extraction, classification, and early-stage analysis:
Landmen can cut title prep time by 60–90%
Mineral buying teams can evaluate more tracts in less time
Operators can accelerate leasing and due diligence cycles
Teams can reallocate man-hours to higher-value decision-making
For many firms, this technology shift doesn't just improve efficiency — it changes the economics of their entire acquisition and leasing workflow.
A Leap Forward for the Energy Sector
“TitleTrackr is eliminating the busywork that has held the land and mineral industry back for decades,” said Mike Gigliotti, CEO of TitleTrackr. “The new AI Lead Finder turns every runsheet into a roadmap of opportunities. Instead of spending their day searching for answers, landmen can now spend their day acting on them.”
The launch reflects TitleTrackr’s mission to modernize and future-proof land work with advanced automation, natural language intelligence, and unlimited document scalability.
Availability
All three features — Automated Runsheet, Unlimited Document Upload, and the TitleTrackr AI Lead Finder — are available today for all TitleTrackr users.
To request a demo or learn more, visit www.titletrackr.com
or contact sales@titletrackr.com
Mike Gigliotti
TitleTrackr, Inc.
mike@titletrackr.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.