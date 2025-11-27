Festive Lights Launches 'Project Transformation' to Brighten Holidays with New Festoon, Fairy & Solar Lighting Styles

Person decorating a potted outdoor Christmas tree with warm glowing solar lights. Cozy outdoor patio with warm festoon lights. Warm fairy lights wrapped around trees and shrubs in a glowing yard.

Festive Lights launches 'Project Transformation,' unveiling new festoon, fairy, and solar lighting styles to brighten homes and businesses this holiday season.

CHORLEY, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Festive Lights, a UK-based supplier of decorative lighting, today announced the launch of Project Transformation, a strategic initiative designed to expand its outdoor lighting portfolio, improve logistics infrastructure, and enhance customer support ahead of the holiday season. The programme introduces a series of upgrades that aim to help customers across the UK and beyond create vibrant, joyful spaces with ease and confidence.The initiative includes new developments in three key product categories: Festoon Lights Fairy Lights , and Solar Lights . Each range has been thoughtfully updated to support a variety of lighting projects, offering enhanced functionality and greater aesthetic versatility. Project Transformation reflects the company’s commitment to helping both homeowners and businesses brighten their environments in ways that feel festive, imaginative, and effortless.Festive Lights has long been recognised for blending playful design with dependable performance. With Project Transformation, the company builds on that legacy by introducing new product lines, streamlining order fulfillment, and reinforcing customer support, all while keeping the magic of decorative lighting at the heart of its offering.Focus on Festoon LightingThe festoon light range has been refreshed as part of Project Transformation, offering durable and visually impactful options suited for a wide range of indoor and outdoor spaces. This lighting style brings together vintage character and modern LED efficiency, creating a bold, structured glow that’s ideal for both everyday ambience and festive celebrations.Designed for commercial and residential use, the enhanced festoon collection features heavy-duty rubber cable, IP-rated weatherproofing, and shatter-resistant polycarbonate bulbs. These upgrades improve durability and reduce maintenance needs, making the range a practical yet atmospheric choice for long-term installations. Options include a variety of lengths, bulb spacings, and colour temperatures to suit different settings and design goals.Enhancements to the Fairy Light RangeFairy lights are another central feature of Project Transformation, offering a renewed sense of charm and versatility. The expanded collection includes a wide selection of formats and technical improvements for both indoor and outdoor use. New additions include micro LED cluster lights, net lights, curtain styles, and traditional string lights in extended lengths. These designs support projects ranging from small festive arrangements to expansive installations.The latest outdoor fairy lights include ultra-thin, strong copper wiring, high-grade IP ratings, and sealed connectors to handle unpredictable weather. Battery-powered options with integrated timers offer added flexibility, especially in areas without easy access to mains power. This update supports customers in creating magical lighting displays that bring warmth and whimsy to any space.Expanding the Solar Lighting PortfolioProject Transformation also introduces a major expansion of Festive Lights’ solar lighting collection. As more customers look for sustainable and low-maintenance options, the company has developed a broader range of solar-powered lighting for decorative, architectural, and functional use. The new catalogue includes solar stake lights, festoon styles, and spotlights, all suited for gardens, commercial landscapes, and off-grid locations.New features include improved solar panel efficiency, long-lasting lithium-ion batteries, and reliable winter charging performance. These updates help ensure consistent illumination while reducing energy costs and installation complexity. The solar lighting range supports both seasonal decorating and year-round landscape enhancement, making sustainability simple and accessible.Operational Improvements and Customer SupportProject Transformation is supported by operational updates aimed at improving the customer experience. Festive Lights has expanded its warehouse capacity and formed new courier partnerships to speed up order processing and delivery, particularly during the busy festive period.The company has also strengthened its UK-based customer service team, offering expert guidance on lighting design, installation, and troubleshooting. This support is available for projects of all sizes, from single-home displays to complex commercial installations. These service enhancements reflect Festive Lights’ goal of making every project, from simple to spectacular, as smooth and satisfying as possible.About Festive LightsFestive Lights is a UK-based provider of decorative lighting for commercial and residential use. Known for its imaginative designs and commitment to quality, the company offers a wide selection of lighting solutions, including energy-efficient LED and solar options, suitable for both seasonal and year-round display. Through a blend of creative vision, technical reliability, and thoughtful customer service, Festive Lights helps people bring light, warmth, and joy to their spaces.

