Freedom Heartsong Announces Upcoming New Album Release and 2026 Tour

Painting of a bearded man with long hair and sunglasses, blending with nature. Sun and waves on left, swirling tree on right, evoking freedom.

The Revelation of Freedom Heartsong Album Cover - An original oil painting by Italian artist Camilla Ancilotto

Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist is redefining Americana with blues and funk, with his new album entitled “The Revelation of Freedom Heartsong” 

Freedom Heartsong is an emerging force in the contemporary music scene, known for blending the raw emotional depth of Americana, the soulful energy of blues, and the rhythmic groove of funk.”
— USA News
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Freedom Heartsong is preparing for a massive 2026, kicking off with the release of his highly anticipated new album, entitled “The Revelation of Freedom Heartsong.” 

Heartsong's previous works have been widely regarded and celebrated around the globe, establishing him as an artist who is “redefining Americana with blues and funk.” (USA News)

The upcoming album will continue to showcase Heartsong's distinctive sound, blending blues-rooted rock, soul, funk, and insightful lyricism. The project aims to resonate with listeners while reinforcing his reputation for delivering powerful and heartfelt music.

In support of the new record, Heartsong is excited to announce that he will embark on a comprehensive live tour in 2026 throughout the US and beyond.

“The songs on this album come straight from my soul, and are deeply inspired by all of the wild, wonderful happenings of life. I can’t wait to share them with the world, especially through the live experience,” says Freedom Heartsong.

The album was co-produced and mastered by Alan Singer of the legendary West LA Studios. An original oil painting created by renowned Rome based Italian artist Camilla Ancilotto serves as the cover artwork.

Details concerning the track list, official release date, and initial 2026 tour dates will be shared with the public soon.

Freedom Heartsong Live @ California State Fair - Sacramento, CA

