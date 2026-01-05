Sanford Housing Authority CEO Launches Economic Hubs for Jobs Plus Grant, Self-Sufficiency & Resident Services Programs

Jobs Plus Program Proposal Flyer Tracking-At-A-Glance Software Resident Services Goal of SHA's Roadmap 2030 Five-Year Strategic Plan

SHA’s CEO, Dr. Michael C. Threatt, partners with Tracking-At-A-Glance® for case management software to meet the Resident Services Goal of the Roadmap 2030

We are humbled to receive our fifth FSS grant and to place our proposal into the Jobs Plus Program competition. Our goal is to ensure that our families have access to living-wage job opportunities.” — Dr. Michael C. Threatt, CEO of the Sanford Housing Authority (NC)

SANFORD, NC, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanford Housing Authority (SHA) is reimagining affordable housing and empowering families toward economic independence. Under the leadership of CEO Dr. Michael C. Threatt, SHA is launching Economic Hubs as one-stop-shop units taken offline that integrate Jobs Plus, Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS), Resident Opportunity and Self-Sufficiency (ROSS), and other Resident Services programs.

These hubs will serve as the cornerstone of economic mobility, providing residents with practical access to workforce development, education, financial coaching, and health resources all under one roof.

Technology That Drives Accountability

To ensure measurable results, SHA is partnering with Tracking-At-A-Glance® (TAAG), a HUD-focused case management platform that tracks every goal, referral, and success story in real time. TAAG’s cloud-based platform enables staff to build and log case notes, create and track referrals, send communications, generate HUD compliance reports, and improve Resident Services board reports.

From Compliance Challenges to Transformational Leadership

When Dr. Threatt assumed leadership in December 2024, he committed to a 180-day assessment of SHA’s programs. In April 2025, SHA engaged EnCompliance Consulting to conduct a technical analysis of the FSS Program.

The findings revealed systemic issues:

• An outdated FSS Action Plan was misaligned with HUD regulations

• Missing or incorrectly executed Contracts of Participation (CoPs)

• Incomplete Individual Training and Services Plans (ITSPs)

• Lack of escrow tracking and annual statements

Case files were inconsistent, community partnerships were nonexistent, and the available TAAG software was underutilized. The assessment flagged outdated forms, gaps in quality control, and PIC errors during annual and interim recertifications, resulting in inaccurate income reporting, incorrect escrow amounts, and FSS addendums that were not uploaded correctly.

These outdated processes, fragmented case management, and staffing gaps have led to HUD recoupment of funds from prior grants. Specifically, in March 2025, these issues resulted in the forfeiture of nearly $90,000 in FSS funds and over $85,000 in ROSS funds.

A Best Practice Fix: FSS Coordinators as Full Case Managers

To address the root causes of inconsistency and PIC errors, SHA requested HUD approval for FSS Coordinators to assume full case management responsibilities for HCV, Public Housing, and RAD PBV programs. This integrated model places annual and interim recertifications, ITSP development, CoP execution, escrow tracking, and HUD reporting with the same specialized staff who coach families toward self-sufficiency.

Practically, this means one accountable FSS Coordinator per household: the same person who helps a participant set goals also ensures the 50058 is correct, escrow is calculated, and annual statements are issued. By aligning coaching with compliance, SHA eliminates silos and reduces errors.

To support this best-practice model, SHA invested in certifications in the affordable housing industry, targeted training in housing and self-sufficiency compliance, escrow calculations, and recurring refreshers on PIC/EIV processes. Finance leadership capacity has been enhanced through SHA’s CFO, Deborah Kauba, who has done a stellar job maintaining timely eLOCCS drawdowns, reconciling grant expenditures, and aligning budgets with performance.

Jobs Plus: The Backbone of Economic Hubs

At the heart of this transformation is SHA’s Jobs Plus proposal, a $1.6 million initiative designed to expand employment services, rent incentives, and community supports in Linden Heights, Utley Plaza, and Foushee Heights.

“Jobs Plus is more than a program; it’s a promise. Residents will receive individualized training plans, career coaching, job placement assistance, and skill-building workshops,” Dr. Threatt said.

The Jobs Plus earned income disregard will remove financial barriers to work. At the same time, dedicated funds will cover childcare assistance, transportation, emergency support, and the attire or tools needed to start a job.

Partners That Power Progress

SHA has secured a robust network of partners to deliver barrier-specific solutions:

• NC Works for WIOA services and employer linkages

• Central Carolina Community College for GED, digital literacy, durable skills, and occupational scholarships

• Trillium Health Resources and The Place to Heal for behavioral health and wellness supports

• Premier Contracting Professionals for hands-on Section 3 training and direct pathways into construction and maintenance

“It’s about giving residents the tools to thrive in a changing economy so our families can move from surviving to thriving,” said Dr. Threatt.

The Team Behind the Transformation

Turnarounds require talent, and SHA has assembled a powerhouse team. Recent hires include Brandie Meekins, Resident Services Manager, whose background in workforce development, higher education, and behavioral health strengthens SHA’s capacity to deliver holistic wraparound services. With experienced leadership from COO Amanda Pruitt, the team is equipped to execute the vision and sustain momentum.

Why This Matters

Dr. Threatt implemented a comprehensive turnaround strategy: rebuilding the Resident Services team, modernizing systems, and embedding accountability at every level. Today, with an FY2025 FSS renewal award of $148,624, SHA is poised to deliver measurable outcomes, including enrollment growth, wage gains, escrow savings, and education milestones, all tracked through TAAG dashboards for transparency.

“We are humbled to receive our fifth FSS grant and to place our proposal into the Jobs Plus Program competition. Our goal is to ensure that our families have access to living wage job opportunities.” Dr. Michael C. Threatt.

Our Why: Resident Services Goal in Roadmap 2030

SHA’s Roadmap 2030 sets a clear Resident Services goal: deliver holistic support services that elevate residents’ quality of life.

Success indicators include:

• Launching educational and empowerment programs

• Expanding access to health and wellness services

• Providing job training and employment resources

Preparing for the Future: MTW Vision and Work Readiness

Dr. Threatt’s vision for the future is grounded in his experience writing, implementing, and leading a Moving to Work (MTW) Expansion Agency under the Landlord Incentives Cohort as COO at the Dothan Housing Authority (DHA). He knows that high-performer compliance is a prerequisite for MTW designation. He also recognizes the national movement toward work requirements, which is why SHA is preparing residents now, before any mandate takes effect.

He has been following the Road to Recovery Act and the proposed new MTW cohort, the Economic Opportunity and Pathways to Independence Cohort.

“If work requirements become reality, our families need to be ready,” says Dr. Threatt. “That means equipping them with the skills, supports, and confidence to succeed.”

Helping People With a Hand Up vs. a Handout

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.