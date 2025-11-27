November is 'Make a Will Month' — FormalWill.ca Launches A Free Online Will Platform For Canadians

November is Make a Will Month — FormalWill.ca is helping Canadians take action with a Free Legal Will that is created in minutes — no lawyer required.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canada’s leading online estate-planning platform empowers Canadians to take charge of their legacies with an easy, secure, and free solution.November is Make a Will Month across Canada — and this year, FormalWill.ca, the country’s leading online estate-planning platform, is helping Canadians take action by offering a Free, legally-binding Will that can be created in minutes — no lawyer required.FormalWill.ca has already helped over 100,000 Canadians prepare Wills, Power of Attorney documents, and other estate-planning tools, all customized to provincial and territorial laws. The platform’s mission is simple: remove the barriers of cost, complexity, and confusion so every Canadian can plan their estate with ease and confidence. “Many Canadians postpone creating a Will because they think it’s too expensive or time-consuming,” said Jeremy Stanton, spokesperson for FormalWill.ca. “Our Free Will platform eliminates those excuses. It’s quick, secure, and accessible to anyone — perfect for Make a Will Month or any time of year.”With FormalWill.ca’s Free Legal Will, users can easily:- Appoint an Executor to manage their estate- Leave assets to up to two beneficiaries- Name a guardian for minor children- Instantly download and print a legally-binding WillFor Canadians who want additional flexibility — such as multiple beneficiaries, Power of Attorney documents, or detailed asset listings — the Premium Will Plus provides expanded legal tools for a one-time fee.“Make a Will Month is about awareness,” added Stanton. “But awareness only matters if it leads to action. Our Free Will makes it simple for Canadians to take that first step today — from the comfort of their own home.”With the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in Canadian history already underway, more Canadians are recognizing the importance of having a Will in place. FormalWill.ca offers a trusted, made-in-Canada solution that combines convenience, affordability, and peace of mind — backed by years of experience serving Canadians nationwide.About FormalWill.caFormalWill.ca is Canada’s leading online estate-planning platform, trusted by over 100,000 Canadians coast-to-coast. The platform allows users to easily create Legal Wills, Power of Attorney documents, and other estate-planning tools online. All documents are customized for each province and territory and can be downloaded instantly for signing.Create your Free Will today at www.FormalWill.ca Media ContactFormalWill.ca Media RelationsEmail: media@formalwill.caWebsite: www.FormalWill.ca

