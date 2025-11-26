Go Local Arizona Announces 2025 Statewide Celebration Supporting Local

Shop AZ Small Business Saturday with Us!

Discover how to support Arizona small businesses on Small Business Saturday 2025. Shop local, boost the community, and download free Go Local Arizona resources.

When you support a small business, you’re supporting a family.” — Neil A. Schneider - Go Local Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop AZ Small Business Saturday with Us!

Arizona consumers are gearing up for a long weekend centered around food, family, and holiday traditions. Thanksgiving kicks off the season, followed immediately by the high-powered shopping days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But Go Local Arizona is reminding the community not to overlook one of the most meaningful days of the year for local entrepreneurs: Small Business Saturday (SBS), taking place on November 29, 2025.

Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 as a national effort to encourage shoppers to support independent, family-owned businesses instead of large chain retailers. It falls each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and serves as an important moment for communities to rally around the local shops, restaurants, and service providers that form the backbone of the Arizona economy. When customers spend a dollar at a small business, an estimated 68 cents stays in the community, supporting jobs, circulating revenue, and strengthening neighborhoods.

“Shop AZ Small Business Saturday with Us!” is the theme for this year’s statewide outreach, and Go Local Arizona is taking an expanded role in helping small businesses prepare for the holiday rush. Beginning this year, the organization is offering free Arizona-focused social media graphics that any local business can download and use to promote the day. These resources are available on the Go Local Arizona website and are designed specifically for Arizona’s business community. According to Go Local Arizona founder Neil A. Schneider, this was a major gap in past years.

“Every November, small business owners scramble for SBS marketing materials that reflect Arizona and our local community,” Schneider said. “Most national graphics don’t resonate here. So this year, we decided to create our own Arizona-focused Small Business Saturday images to help local shops promote the day and remind consumers to shop close to home.”

Schneider stresses that Small Business Saturday is not just a shopping trend but a critical economic moment. Small businesses are responsible for nearly half of the private-sector workforce nationwide and account for the overwhelming majority of the 5.6 million firms covered under Unemployment Insurance, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the past decade, these businesses have employed an average of 46 percent of the covered workforce and contributed 55 percent of net new job creation. Schneider emphasizes that these statistics don’t just represent businesses; they represent Arizona families.

“When you support a small business, you’re supporting a family,” Schneider said. “We have businesses in every corner of our state that employ local workers, sponsor youth sports, donate to community causes, and take pride in serving their neighbors. We’re asking consumers to choose the local garage door company instead of the national brand or the neighborhood café instead of the corporate chain. It takes a little effort, but that effort stays right here in Arizona.”

Go Local Arizona also reminds business owners that the day is an opportunity to strengthen visibility and customer engagement. Businesses can participate by offering simple, clear one-day deals, promoting gift card sales, hosting small in-store events, or collaborating with nearby businesses for joint promotions. Schneider encourages owners to make full use of the free social media graphics offered by Go Local Arizona, especially since they highlight Arizona’s identity and pride.

“Arizona didn’t have focused imagery for Small Business Saturday until now,” Schneider said. “We want to give businesses tools that help them stand out. Whether you’re a boutique in Gilbert or a blue collar service in Peoria, these images help tell the story of why shopping local matters.”

Consumers also play a major role on this day. Even small actions, Schneider notes, can make a meaningful difference for local businesses. Shoppers can buy locally, leave an online review, purchase a gift card, share posts from Arizona businesses, or bring a friend along to shop or dine locally. These simple steps amplify the visibility of small businesses and demonstrate community support well beyond a single Saturday.

Small Business Saturday has evolved into one of the most important sales periods of the year for Arizona entrepreneurs. While it traditionally highlighted brick-and-mortar stores, Schneider encourages all types of businesses—online shops, blue collar service businesses, mobile service providers, home-based businesses, and more—to participate. Go Local Arizona’s Small Business Directory, which lists local businesses across the state, is a valuable resource for shoppers looking to discover and support local providers.

Go Local Arizona invites business owners and consumers alike to join the effort and help make 2025 the state’s strongest year yet for local economic impact. The organization encourages residents to share their experiences using hashtags such as #ShopSmallArizona, #GoLocalArizona, and #SmallBusinessSaturday.

To download free promotional images or learn more about Go Local Arizona, visit their website.



