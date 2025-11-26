U.S. Border Patrol Buffalo Sector continues Operation Bear Cave in Syracuse along Interstates 90 and 81

The operation led to the arrest of five illegal aliens, four possessed state issued commercial vehicle driver licenses.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Border Patrol agents remove illegal aliens operating commercial vehicles with state issued Commercial Driver Licenses (CDL) operating on Interstates 90 and 81 in the vicinity of Syracuse, New York.

From November 20 through 23, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellesley Island Station and assisted by Border Patrol agents from the Oswego Station conducted immigration inspections along the central portion of the New York State Thruway and Interstate 81. The operation was also assisted by ICE-Homeland Security Investigations and Enforcement and Removal Operations.

As a result, four male-illegal-aliens were arrested who possessed valid CDLs from the states of California, Indiana, and New Jersey. One illegal alien was not operating a commercial vehicle at the time of his arrest. All five were turned over to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for processing and removal proceedings.

