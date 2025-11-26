Finish the year strong: Join a 100-year legacy of service at U.S. Border Patrol Virtual Career Expo

WASHINGTON – As the year winds down, this is an ideal time for jobseekers to take charge of their future and begin a journey toward a meaningful career. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is scheduled to host a U.S. Border Patrol Virtual Career Expo Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST.

CBP is actively recruiting for mission-critical positions that combine purpose, service, and legacy in a law enforcement career dedicated to protecting the homeland. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how they can become part of more than 100 years of safeguarding the American people.

Event Details:

Who: Individuals seeking federal law enforcement careers — whether they’re new to public service or have a background in law enforcement or the military.

Where: Online via virtual booths, videos, live webinars, and application links, with opportunities to connect one on one with a recruiter.

When: Dec. 3, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST

What to Expect:

The USBP Virtual Career Expo is designed to provide a comprehensive introduction to the Border Patrol’s mission, recruitment process, and career opportunities. While no interviews or job offers will be conducted during the event, Border Patrol recruiters will be available to answer questions and guide attendees through the application process.

How to Register:

Register by Dec. 1, 2025, to gain early access to the event lobby. Early registrants can explore videos, booth content, application links, FAQs, and additional resources before the event.

More Opportunities to Connect in December:

CBP is also hosting other exciting recruitment events in December to help career-seekers explore career opportunities, connect with recruiters, and prepare to apply.

CBP Officer San Diego OFO Recruitment Webinar

When: Dec. 11, 2025, noon to 1:30 p.m. EST.

Details: Join us for an exclusive opportunity to hear directly from CBP Officers. Learn about their daily responsibilities and gain insights into a rewarding career with the Office of Field Operations in San Diego.

CBP Winter Virtual Career Expo

When: Dec. 17, 2025, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

Details: Explore a wide range of career opportunities with CBP. Hear from representatives across all CBP offices about mission-critical law enforcement and non-law enforcement roles.

CBP is operating the most secure border our nation has ever seen. Now is the time to join us. For more information on a career with CBP, visit the CBP Careers website and follow @CBPJobs on X, Instagram, and Facebook, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection on LinkedIn.