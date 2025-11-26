U.S. Border Patrol assist the New York State Police with missing hunter search and rescue in Farmersville

FARMERSVILLE, N.Y. – U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Buffalo Sector’s Special Operations Detachment received a request from the New York State Police to assist with the search for a missing hunter.

On Nov. 25, Border Patrol agents responded to the state police command post where a missing hunter was last known to be in the nearby woods. After receiving a full briefing from the New York State Police, Border Patrol agents launched a drone to assist the state police K9 bloodhound in locating the missing hunter. After the state police bloodhound tracked the missing hunter to an area the size of a football field, Border Patrol drone operators spotted a human-heat-signature and agencies converged on the area. ICE-Enforcement and Removal Operations and Border Patrol agents operating a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) inserted into the area where the missing hunter was and transported him to the state police command post.

The missing hunter was treated by Emergency Medical Services and subsequently to Olean General Hospital for evaluation.

The patch of the U.S. Border Patrol.

Buffalo Sector is responsible for securing and maintaining operational oversight of 341 linear miles of international maritime border, which includes approximately 80 miles of Lake Erie, all of Lake Ontario, 35 miles of the Niagara River, and 39 miles of the Saint Lawrence Seaway. The operating domain spans 153,000 square miles within New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. The assistance of citizens is invaluable to their border security mission, and they welcome community members to help them keep our nation’s borders safe and report suspicious activity at 1-800-331-0353.

