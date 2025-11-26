HCF Group Officially Kicks Off Black Friday Real Estate Sale During High-Impact Global Webinar

Real estate should not be exclusive; it should be accessible. For the first time, anyone can own a share in premium global property with HCF Estate in less than a minute. This sale is our commitment to democratizing wealth creation across the world. The webinar will introduce investors to high-growth real estate markets, offer an in-depth tour of the HCF platform, and provide early-access advantages for the Black Friday Sale, where property ownership begins from €750.

A 24-hour global property sale enabling investors to own verified real estate in under 60 seconds through the HCF Marketplace.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HCF Group has officially launched its biggest real estate event of the year: the HCF Black Friday Investment Sale. The launch was during a high-impact, globally streamed live webinar that was attended by investors, content creators, and property enthusiasts from across the world.The live session officially launched the countdown to Black Friday Sale, announcing the special 24-hour investment window on November 28, 2025, during which investors can own verified global real estate in as fast as 60 seconds through the HCF Marketplace.The webinar, hosted by Patricia Mora, was a complete showcase of HCF Group's global portfolio, platform innovations, legal transparency, and investment-ready markets across Southeast Asia and Europe.A Powerful Lineup of Global SpeakersRichard Demichele, CEO & Founder, HCF GroupOpened the event with an inspiring message on democratizing global property access:"We're opening the doors of real estate to everyone. With HCF Estate, you can own in 60 seconds — securely, transparently, and from anywhere in the world."Enrico Lubrano Lavedara, International Director, HCF PropertyShared a data-driven market outlook in the session:“The Southeast Asia Investment Pulse: Why Lombok and Chumphon Lead the Next Wave of Growth”He emphasized strong regional growth, powered by tourism recovery, infrastructure acceleration, and early investment opportunities in Lombok and Chumphon."Lombok and Chumphon offer what every smart investor looks for-early growth, government support, and lifestyle-driven demand."Atty. Simone Barbieri, Legal Counsel, HCF GroupDelivered a comprehensive session on investment safety, transparency, and legal confidence:“Invest with Confidence: Legal Transparency and Ownership at HCF Estate”“Our model is based on legal integrity. Each investor deserves transparency, protection, and clarity — and that is exactly what HCF stands for.Influencer Panel: The Future of Global InvestingA special panel discussion brought together four influential voices from the luxury, finance, and digital lifestyle space:Farshad Heydarian, Luxury Real Estate InfluencerAlberto Castellar, Digital Lifestyle CreatorAmedeo Vittorio Iasci, Financial Content CreatorVincenzo Stasi, Senior Sales Manager at HCF Property & Italian InfluencerModerated live, the panel tackled the theme: "Owning the Future: How Lifestyle, Sustainability, and Technology Shape the Next Wave of Global Investing"Key Takeaways:“People are no longer just buying homes — they’re buying experiences. The future of investing is choosing places that elevate your lifestyle.” - Farshad Heydarian“The new generation wants freedom — the freedom to live, work, and invest anywhere. Global property should be as accessible as booking a flight.” - Alberto Callestar“Fractional ownership removes the fear of taking that first step. When people realize they can start with €750, everything changes.” - Amedeo Vittorio Iasci“European investors are looking for authenticity — real places with real growth. That’s why Lombok, Chumphon, and Albania are winning attention fast.”- Vincenzo StasiThe panel highlighted sustainability, global digital lifestyles, and how fractional ownership empowers first-time investors.Albania Spotlight: Europe's New Coastal OpportunityMattia Demichele, Europe Portfolio Lead, HCF GroupGreen Paradise – Albania: Showcasing Albania’s emergence as the new Mediterranean investment hotspot, driven by EU reforms, tourism growth, and the rise in coastal demand.“Albania is no longer Europe’s best-kept secret – it is now one of the most exciting coastal markets in the continent with real long-term value.”Southeast Asia Showcase: Green Paradise & Lux HarmonyBack at center stage, Richard Demichele, CEO & Founder of HCF Group, delivered an impactful showcase on Green Paradise (Lombok, Indonesia) and Lux Harmony (Chumphon, Thailand) — two flagship developments that embody the future of eco-luxury and sustainable premium living. He emphasized the rising global demand for nature-forward lifestyles, wellness-centric communities, and ethical investment options that offer both beauty and long-term growth potential.Richard underscored how these projects are designed as lifestyle destinations rather than traditional real estate — offering clean architecture, low-density environments, beachfront wellness access, and strong ROI driven by real tourism demand. Through fractional ownership starting at just €750, he highlighted how HCF Estate is making these high-value markets accessible to everyday investors.“We are not just building properties — we are building the future of how people live, invest, and experience real estate. Green Paradise and Lux Harmony reflect a global movement toward sustainability, wellness, and accessible ownership. This is where the world is going, and HCF is leading that shift.” - Richard Demichele, CEO & Founder, HCF GroupBlack Friday Sale Starts Now: 24 Hours Only - First Come, First ServedThe webinar wrapped up with the official announcement of the Black Friday Investment Sale, led by the International Marketing Director of HCF Group, Miss Tina Avedanño, including:Exclusive Black Friday offers15 featured units with up to 65% off on marketplace list priceThe premiere of the Black Friday Teaser TrailerPlus the Live Grand Raffle moment, which adds fun in the successful webinar.Investors were encouraged to fulfill their KYC and pre-fund their accounts in advance, since the units are expected to sell out rather fast.HOW TO JOIN THE BLACK FRIDAY SALE (November 28, 2025)Sign up at HCF MarketplaceComplete KYC in advanceFund your account before sales open.Be online right from when the sale opens.Buy your unit in less than 60 secondsHurry! It’s a First come, first served.Unlock Global Real Estate. Own in 60 Seconds.The HCF Black Friday Sale is a moment in history for international investors-a window of 24 hours to seize the most accessible international real estate opportunities anywhere. Head to the HCF Marketplace and get your account ready for the sale. Go to www.housecashflows.com . Would you like more info? email us HCF team at support@housecashflows.com

