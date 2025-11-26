Submit Release
Judge May Order Sale of Copyright to Satisfy Alimony Debt

There is no legal impediment to a bench officer in a family law court ordering that a copyright be sold to enable the owner, bereft of other assets, to pay off alimony and child support debts, Div. One of the Court of Appeal for this district has declared in a case of first impression which involved paintings by the late entertainer Michael Jackson.

 

