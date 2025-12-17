BenaVest Helps Insurance Agents Get Contracted to Sell ICHRA and Expand Employer Benefits

BenaVest offers fast ICHRA contracting, free training, and tools that help insurance agents expand into employer benefits with flexible coverage solutions.

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BenaVest , a national insurance organization based in Hollywood, FL, is helping insurance agents nationwide get contracted to sell Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRA). With simplified onboarding, carrier-approved tools, and free ICHRA training for agents, BenaVest empowers agents to grow their employer benefits business and offer cost-effective, flexible health coverage solutions.“Agents need solutions that allow them to expand into employer benefits without the administrative burden of traditional group plans,” said Joseph Gannon, Owner of BenaVest. “Through ICHRA contracting, agents can provide compliant, budget-friendly coverage while increasing revenue and client retention.”ICHRA Contracting Designed for AgentsBenaVest offers a streamlined ICHRA contracting process that helps agents quickly begin working with employer groups. Agents gain access to:– Fast onboarding and contracting for ICHRA plans– Free, in-depth ICHRA and ACA training– Marketing support and lead-generation materials– Quoting, plan modeling, and compliance resourcesThis approach allows agents to deliver compliant, cost-controlled solutions without the administrative complexity of traditional group health plans.Why ICHRA is a Growing Opportunity for Agents– Rapid Growth: Small employer ICHRA adoption rose 52% in 2025, with large employers up 34%, creating new business opportunities for agents.– Untapped Market: 83% of employers offering ICHRA or QSEHRA had never provided coverage, giving agents access to first-time benefits clients.– Employee Engagement: Nearly 70% of ICHRA enrollees choose Gold or Silver Marketplace plans, allowing agents to support ACA enrollment and compliance.– Long-Term Revenue: Agents can build recurring income through allowances, renewals, and ongoing employer support.– No Cost to Agents: BenaVest provides contracting, training, and technology support at no cost, with agents compensated directly via carrier plans.About BenaVestBenaVest is a national insurance organization helping agents deliver ICHRA, QSEHRA, ACA Marketplace, Medicare, and major carrier solutions. With advanced enrollment tools, agent training, and nationwide support, BenaVest equips insurance professionals to efficiently and compliantly grow their employer benefits portfolio.Get Contracted TodayVisit www.BenaVest.com or call (800) 893-7201 to begin the ICHRA contracting process with BenaVest.

