Tranquility Rehab Reaffirms Commitment to Holistic, Evidence-Based Recovery Care in Northern California

CASTRO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tranquility Rehab, a fully licensed residential addiction and mental health treatment center in Northern California, today reaffirms its dedication to providing compassionate, evidence-based care for individuals facing substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health challenges.

Located in a tranquil setting in Castro Valley, Tranquility Rehab operates with a 3:1 staff-to-patient ratio and offers 24/7 clinical and emotional support in its detoxification, dual diagnosis, and inpatient residential programs.

Tranquility Rehab serves clients struggling with addiction, including opioid, methamphetamine, cocaine, and prescription drug dependencies, alongside mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder, and borderline personality disorder.

“Our mission remains simple: to provide a safe, caring environment where healing can begin,” said the leadership team of Tranquility Rehab. “In a world where addiction and mental health issues often go hand-in-hand, our holistic, trauma-informed approach empowers individuals to reconnect with their purpose and rebuild their lives.”

Why choose Tranquility Rehab?

- A structured residential environment where individuals can focus fully on recovery with 24/7 support.

- A serene Northern California setting provides a calm backdrop for healing and reintegration.

- Insurance verification tools and acceptance of most major plans to help ease financial access to care.

- Proven clinical frameworks combined with wellness practices and peer connection to treat mind, body, and spirit.

Tranquility Rehab remains open and ready to support individuals and families reaching out for help. If you or a loved one is facing addiction or a co-occurring mental health disorder, visit www.tranquilityrehab.org to learn more about the admissions process and verify your insurance.

About Tranquility Rehab

Tranquility Rehab is a licensed residential addiction treatment facility in Northern California (License #010113AP) offering detoxification, inpatient rehab, dual-diagnosis treatment, and family support services. With a holistic and individualized approach to care, Tranquility Rehab helps clients build the tools necessary for lasting recovery and wellness.

