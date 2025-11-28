GOVERNOR JOE LOMBARDO APPOINTS GEORGE ALWAN AS SPECIAL ENVOY TO THE MIDDLE EAST FOR THE STATE OF NEVADA

George Alwan, Special Envoy to the Middle East for the State of Nevada.

I am honored to accept this appointment and to serve the people of Nevada.” — George Alwan

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe Lombardo, Governor of the State of Nevada, announced the appointment of George Alwan as Special Envoy to the Middle East on behalf of the State of Nevada. The appointment is made in coordination with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development ( GOED ).In his role, Mr. Alwan will be responsible for advancing Nevada’s interests across the Middle East region through enhanced diplomacy, international trade partnerships, and economic development initiatives strengthening global security while promoting mutual prosperity. His mandate includes strengthening Nevada’s engagement in the Middle East, deepening cultural and commercial ties, and promoting strategic investment opportunities.“This appointment is key to advancing Nevada’s international economic priorities,” said Tom Burns, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED). “…Mr. Alwan offers deep expertise, established relationships, and a steadfast commitment to supporting Nevada’s global outreach and long-term economic growth.”A twenty-two year reserve law-enforcement officer with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) assigned to the Special Operations and Counter Terrorism Bureau, Mr. Alwan has served his community with integrity, bringing to the role a long-established network of trusted relationships across the Middle East that has strengthened his work in public safety. In his capacity as Special Envoy he will work closely with Nevada state agencies, private-sector partners, and international stakeholders to position Nevada as a preferred partner in trade, investment and security collaboration.“I am honored to accept this appointment and to serve the people of Nevada,” Mr. Alwan said. “I look forward to building bridges that foster prosperity, strengthen security, and honor Nevada’s values on the global stage.”Mr. Alwan has facilitated multiple delegations from the Middle East and government dignitaries to Las Vegas, providing direct exposure to the city’s safety and security operations during major events including Formula 1 - the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and the Super Bowl. His efforts contributed to the signing of a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the State of Qatar. He also led the coordination efforts bringing together the U.S. law-enforcement agencies responsible for security at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, helping establish channels for the exchange of critical information and interagency cooperation.In his appointment as Special Envoy, Mr. Alwan will serve at the Governor’s request and will engage with national and international government officials, business leaders, and civic partners, representing Nevada’s interests and promoting strategic investment opportunities throughout the Middle East and within the state.About the Governor’s Office of Economic DevelopmentThe Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) leads the state’s efforts to attract business, strengthen employment opportunities, expand international trade, and improve Nevada’s global competitiveness. GOED develops policy, supports workforce initiatives, and orchestrates strategic partnerships to grow Nevada’s economy.About George AlwanGeorge Alwan is a dedicated public-service professional with broad experience in strategic security, international liaison, economic development, and diplomacy. Appointed by the Governor as Special Envoy to the Middle East, his mission is to advance Nevada’s economic growth, reinforce global security partnerships, and bridge opportunities between Nevada, USA and the broader Middle East region.

