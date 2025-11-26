32 more Rent-To-Buy homes in Seaford

Release date: 26/11/25

Renters who want a pathway to home ownership are encouraged to apply for the largest release of homes under the Malinaukas Labor Government’s Rent-to-Buy scheme that are under construction in Adelaide’s south.

The first southern Rent-To-Buy homes would be suitable for families, with 16 two-bedroom and 16 three-bedrooms homes to be ready for tenant-purchasers to move in by mid-2026.

Delivered by the SA Housing Trust and announced in this year’s state budget, the Rent-to-Buy Affordable Housing Initiative has already seen tenants handed the keys in Salisbury East, with more tenants moving in this month to homes in Elizabeth East.

Applicants to the program who have already been assessed by the Trust as being eligible to purchase through Rent-to-Buy and are pre-qualified will be notified that they can now apply for one of these homes.

The program offers eligible long-term renters a pathway to home ownership by moving in as a renter, paying 75% of market rent, then purchasing the homes after two years. The money saved while paying a reduced rent helps the tenant purchaser to save to buy their home.

To ensure the homes remain affordable, the purchase price is fixed when the tenant moves in as a renter, so that savings goals are realistic. Successful applicants must be assessed as being financially capable of purchasing to be able to apply for properties.

If the home is not purchased the home at the end of the rental period, they will be required to vacate, and the property will be sold to another eligible purchaser.

Priority is given to people who have long-term employment and who have been long-term renters without opportunity to realise homeownership.

Homes are close to Seaford train station and the development includes 43 car parks.

Interested renters are invited to apply at homeseeker.sa.gov.au

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Our Rent-To-Buy scheme is already getting hardworking South Australians off the rental roundabout and into home ownership.

The latest release of homes will give people an opportunity to get into this program in Adelaide southern suburbs.

These are also the first three-bedroom Rent-To-Buy homes, presenting an exciting opportunity for renting families to own their first family home.

Rent-To-Buy is another policy measure by our government that is increasing housing supply to the market.

Attributable to Chris Picton MP, Member for Kaurna

I’m so pleased that more people will be able to call our beautiful community home through this fantastic rent-to-buy scheme.

It’s helping more people out of the uncertain rental merry-go-round and into home ownership in our amazing southern suburbs.

These 32 homes are close to the Seaford train station and it’s great that the development includes plenty of car parks.