Strengthening South Australia’s defence against H5 bird flu

Release date: 26/11/25

South Australia’s capacity to rapidly respond to emergency animal disease (EAD) outbreaks such as H5 avian influenza (bird flu) has been boosted with the launch of a new mobile biosecurity laboratory.

The state-of-the-art mobile lab enables rapid processing and turnaround of samples - a critical factor during EAD outbreaks, where early diagnosis can significantly reduce economic and social impacts, as well as the risk of the disease spreading.

Equipped with a biosafety cabinet for safe handling of viruses and bacteria, the mobile lab incorporates cutting-edge technology to support rapid, on-site diagnostic testing and faster decision-making.

In an outbreak scenario, the mobile lab can be deployed directly to affected properties, acting as a central hub for sample collection and preliminary processing. This time-saving approach accelerates testing and ensures vital information reaches decision-makers quickly.

The Federal Government yesterday announced that testing has confirmed the presence of H5 bird flu in samples collected from elephant seals on Heard Island – a sub-Antarctic Australian external territory.

Heard Island is extremely remote, located more than 4000 kilometres south-west of Perth and 1700 north of Antarctica in the Southern Ocean.

While Australia’s H5 bird flu freedom status remains unchanged, the test results serve as a reminder of the importance of ongoing vigilance, coordinated biosecurity measures, and preparedness across governments, industry, and conservation partners.

While this strain mainly affects birds, it can infect other animals and, on rare occasions, humans. South Australia’s $922 million poultry industry remains free from any strain of HPAI.

The new mobile laboratory forms part of joint efforts by the South Australian and Australian governments to boost preparedness against H5 bird flu and other emergency animal diseases.

The Albanese Labor Government has provided South Australia with a $1.29 million funding package to further enhance H5 bird flu preparedness and response capabilities. This forms part of a broader national package announced in October 2024 to strengthen surveillance, preparedness, and response across the country.

Surveillance and early reporting remain key to preventing or containing notifiable diseases such as bird flu. Anyone noticing signs of disease or unexpected deaths in birds or wildlife should contact their vet or the Emergency Animal Disease Hotline on 1800 675 888 immediately.

Protecting our livestock industries through rapid response to any biosecurity incident is essential – particularly for South Australia’s $922 million poultry industry.

This new mobile laboratory is a game-changer. By bringing advanced testing capabilities directly to the field, we can save valuable time, speed up diagnosis, and strengthen our ability to contain and eradicate disease threats.

Together with other preparations, this ensures PIRSA can respond quickly and effectively to protect our industries, the environment and regional communities.