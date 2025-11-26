Firm Foundation Treatment Center Now In-Network with Blue Cross Blue Shield

Firm Foundation Logo

WOODSTOCK, GA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firm Foundation Treatment Center is proud to announce that as of November 1, 2025, the facility is officially in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS). This new partnership expands access to affordable, high-quality addiction and mental health care for individuals and families seeking faith-based recovery in Georgia and beyond.

“At Firm Foundation, our mission has always been to make effective, compassionate care available to anyone seeking a new beginning,” said a spokesperson for Firm Foundation Treatment Center. “Partnering with Blue Cross Blue Shield allows us to extend that mission even further, removing financial barriers so more people can experience true healing.”

As an in-network provider, Firm Foundation now accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance for all levels of care, including its comprehensive outpatient treatment programs. The center’s clinical team integrates evidence-based therapies with spiritual guidance to help clients build sustainable recovery through a balance of medical, psychological, and faith-based support.

Located in the heart of Woodstock, Georgia, Firm Foundation Treatment Center provides a safe and supportive environment where individuals can address addiction, mental health challenges, and co-occurring disorders. The facility’s Christian rehab program emphasizes a whole-person approach—nurturing body, mind, and spirit through clinical therapy, biblical principles, and community support.

About Firm Foundation Treatment Center

Firm Foundation Treatment Center is a Christ-centered addiction and mental health treatment facility located in Woodstock, Georgia. The center offers a continuum of care, including partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient programs. By combining evidence-based therapies with spiritual principles, Firm Foundation helps individuals find lasting recovery and a renewed sense of purpose.

