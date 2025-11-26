OsteoStrong Upper West Side Launches Black Friday Bone Health Deals

Buy 6 Months, Get 1 FREE (7 months for the price of 6) Get 2 Months FREE at OsteoStrong Upper West

Limited-time offers feature 14 months for price of 12, 7 months for price of 6! Valid Nov 17-29 for new members.

Every day you delay is another day of potential bone density loss. These Black Friday deals, combined with our proven 10-minute sessions, make starting your bone health journey easier than ever.” — Zeena Gupta

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OsteoStrong Upper West Side, Manhattan's premier bone health center, announces its Black Friday promotion with exclusive packages to accelerate bone strength. Valid November 17-29, new members enjoy waived sign-up fees, extra months free—backed by real member success stories.About OsteoStrong Upper West Side OsteoStrong Upper West Side provides specialized bone health services for individuals throughout the Upper West Side community. By offering flexible, results-driven programming in a convenient 10-minute weekly format, the facility makes bone health accessible and sustainable. The center serves Manhattan residents seeking natural, drug-free solutions for osteoporosis, osteopenia, and overall bone strength improvement.OsteoStrong Upper West Side offers the following Black Friday packages:OPTION 1: MAXIMUM VALUEBuy 12 Months, Get 2 FREE- 14 months of membership for the price of 12- Zero sign-up fee- 10-minute weekly sessions- Priority schedulingOPTION 2: PERFECT STARTBuy 6 Months, Get 1 FREE- 7 months of membership for the price of 6- No sign-up fee - Instantly save $199- 10-minute weekly sessions- Priority schedulingMembers like Margo Kornfeld reversed osteoporosis, improving bone density by 8% in the neck and up to 15% in the hips, moving from osteoporosis to osteopenia. Janette Barber achieved significant spine improvements without drugs. Ellen Wilner, initially skeptical, saw positive bone density scan results."Every day you delay is another day of potential bone density loss," said Zeena Gupta, Owner at OsteoStrong Upper West Side. "These Black Friday deals , combined with our proven 10-minute sessions, make starting your bone health journey easier than ever."Interested individuals should contact OsteoStrong Upper West Side before November 29 to claim offers. All membership packages include 10-minute weekly sessions and priority scheduling.For more information about Black Friday packages or to secure membership, visit https://uw.osteonewyork.com/black-friday-offer or contact OsteoStrong's team at upperwest@osteostrong.me.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.