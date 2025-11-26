Elevation Behavioral Health Announces Opening of New Residential Facility in Agoura Hills

Elevation Behavioral Health Logo Westhaven Elevation Behavioral Health

AGOURA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevation Behavioral Health, a leading luxury mental-health provider in Southern California, is pleased to announce the opening of its new residential facility at 29816 Westhaven Dr, Agoura Hills, CA 91301.

This new Westhaven property expands Elevation’s commitment to providing evidence-based, comprehensive mental-health care in a serene and upscale environment. According to their website, Elevation offers premium residential treatment for adults struggling with complex mental-health conditions and co-occurring substance-use issues.

“Our Westhaven residence is the next chapter in our vision of combining clinical excellence with comfort, safety, and renewal,” said a spokesperson for Elevation Behavioral Health. “We believe healing happens when advanced care meets an environment that supports whole-person wellness.”

Facility Highlights & Features

- Located at 29816 Westhaven Dr in Agoura Hills, nestled in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains.

- Upscale accommodations including private or semi-private suites, spa-style amenities, serene outdoor spaces with pool and fire pit, and a structured therapeutic environment.

- A therapeutic model that integrates individual and group therapy, including modalities like CBT, DBT, EMDR, together with holistic wellness practices such as yoga, meditation, and nutrition.

- Licensed by the California Department of Social Services and certified by the California Department of Health Care Services, with accreditation by the Joint Commission.

- Accepts most major private PPO insurance plans (does not accept Medi-Cal/Medicaid/IEHP/HMO at this time).

Elevating the standard of care, Elevation Behavioral Health’s Westhaven facility provides a luxurious yet clinically rigorous environment that enables clients to step away from everyday stressors and focus fully on recovery.

About Elevation Behavioral Health

Elevation Behavioral Health is a premier residential treatment provider in Southern California offering specialized programs for mental-health disorders and co-occurring substance-use conditions. Their residences, such as the new Westhaven house, are designed as private, tranquil homes offering luxury amenities, high staff-to-client ratios, and personalized treatment plans to foster long-term wellness.

For inquiries, admissions or to learn more about the Westhaven facility and program offerings, call (888) 561-0868 or visit www.elevationbehavioralhealth.com.

