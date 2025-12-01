CymSTAR Unveils CymLITE-ATLAS XR Series, Scalable, Deployable, Multi-Mission Training System for Air Mobility Community

Picture of the CymLITE-ATLAS XR Aircrew Trainer

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CymSTAR, a renowned provider of innovative and mission-driven training solutions, today announced the launch of CymLITE-ATLAS XR, a scalable, deployable, mixed-reality training ecosystem that delivers high-fidelity simulation across multiple missions, aircraft, and environments. CymLITE-ATLAS XR comprises modular, customizable training elements that can stand alone or be integrated into a single interoperable network to meet the evolving training demands of the Air Mobility community.

CymSTAR unveiled CymLITE-ATLAS XR during the prestigious Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC), underscoring the company’s commitment to supporting global aviation training efforts. Ideal for self-paced, on-demand individual training or full-scale, networked, cross-crew scenarios, CymLITE-ATLAS XR enables anytime, anywhere training for fundamental procedures and complex tactical operations, such as formation flying, aerial refueling, threat response, weather avoidance, and low-level navigation.

“CymLITE-ATLAS XR showcases our continuous-innovation efforts by delivering a value-driven training solution that provides the capability of a weapon systems trainer without the associated cost, facility changes, or infrastructure demands,” said Daniel Marticello, President and CEO of CymSTAR. “This scalable solution has the fidelity and capability necessary for tactical and mission-level rehearsals that ensure full operational readiness.”

Key features and benefits of CymLITE-ATLAS XR include:

- Full Immersion using Extended Reality (XR)

- Unmatched Fidelity and Concurrency through certified aircraft and weapon systems trainer data

- Scalability with modular physical and virtual components customized to user needs

- Multiplatform Interoperability, including the C-5, C-17, C-130, KC-46, KC-135, and more

- Easy Deployability and Upgradability for evolving mission profiles

Designed as a multi-mission training system for large-aircraft operations, CymLITE-ATLAS XR supports tankers, transport, approaches, and airdrops. The series includes:

- Aircrew Trainer: high-fidelity, mixed-reality training in a compact, modular format

- Virtual Flight Deck (VFD) Trainer: an immersive digital environment for procedural and systems training

- Flight Management System (FMS) Trainer: a realistic software-based platform for familiarization and proficiency

Available on desktop, laptop, tablet, and virtual reality headsets, both online and offline. CymLITE-ATLAS XR provides flexible training when at home or on deployment. The modular ecosystem reflects CymSTAR’s commitment to providing consistent, high-quality training that enhances mission readiness and modernization across the Air Mobility community.

CymLITE-ATLAS XR builds on CymSTAR’s extensive experience as a trusted prime contractor for major U.S. Air Force training systems, including the C-5, E-4B, and A-10. The company also plays key roles on the C-130, KC-135, and KC-46 programs and was recently awarded the F-16 CymLITE-MCS Training System for the USAF Test Pilot School. With a growing portfolio of lightweight, compact, and portable mixed-reality trainers in the CymLITE Series, CymSTAR continues to advance modern, scalable solutions that strengthen aircrew readiness for military forces.

About CymSTAR

CymSTAR is a premier aircrew training systems integrator offering engineering, training services, and simulation products to the U.S. Armed Forces, Allied nations, and leading organizations in the aerospace industry. With over 20 years of experience, we specialize in modifications, upgrades, development, integration, and sustainment of training systems designed to prepare military personnel for mission readiness and operational success.

Our company is proud to be a HUBZone-certified small business, employing over 200 skilled professionals across the United States. At CymSTAR, we understand our clients' unique needs, and our team is committed to delivering customized solutions tailored to their specific requirements.

Whether you want to enhance your aircrew training programs, develop new capabilities, or sustain existing systems, CymSTAR is your trusted partner—Proven, Reliable, and Unmatched. Contact us today to learn more about our comprehensive range of products and services and how we can help you achieve your goals.

