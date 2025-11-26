Chesterfield Headquarters Highlights Strength as Gershman Mortgage Earns 2025 Healthiest Employers Recognition

Gershman Healthiest Employer Gershman Mortgage Logo

The recognition underscores the workplace standards cultivated at the Chesterfield headquarters, which guide operations across all branches.

CHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershman Mortgage has been honored as one of the 2025 Healthiest Employers in St. Louis, a nationally recognized awards program celebrating organizations that demonstrate exceptional dedication to workplace wellness and employee support. The Chesterfield headquarters at 16253 Swingley Ridge Rd, Suite 200 played a central role in developing the initiatives reflected in this recognition.The Chesterfield community is known for its engaged local culture, strong business environment, and consistent focus on quality-of-life values. These qualities align closely with the organizational practices highlighted through the Healthiest Employers award. The recognition underscores the workplace standards cultivated at the Chesterfield headquarters, which guide operations across all branches.Organizational values emphasizing honesty, integrity, entrepreneurial thinking, and service-first principles influence daily operations. These values drive internal policies centered on transparent communication, diversity, fairness, and respect. Chesterfield team members help shape a workplace culture that fosters stability, long-term growth, and strong interdepartmental collaboration.Employee benefits include competitive salaries, comprehensive health programs, retirement matching, financial wellness education, and a specialized employee home loan offering. Social recognition events, community engagement efforts, and team-building initiatives reinforce the supportive environment celebrated through the award.President Adam Mason stated, “This achievement highlights our ongoing dedication to promoting a healthy, supportive work environment for all employees. We’re proud of our comprehensive health benefits and look forward to continuing to invest in our team’s well-being.”The honor represents the fourth consecutive placement in the Healthiest Employers competition. The Springbuk-administered assessment evaluates organizations across five areas: culture, strategy, foundational concepts, communications, programming and intervention, reporting and analytics. The resulting Healthiest Employers Index (HEI) ranks organizations by size to ensure accurate comparison.Chesterfield’s role as the organization’s headquarters positions the branch at the center of many initiatives recognized through this award, including employee support systems, benefits planning, training efforts, and overall workplace development. This recognition reinforces ongoing efforts to maintain consistent cultural standards across all branches nationwide.The award reflects a long-standing commitment to employee health and wellness, an approach that directly supports the quality of service provided to borrowers throughout Missouri and across the multistate service footprint. A strong internal culture strengthens external service , reinforcing the organization’s reputation for reliability and long-term community engagement.Communities, families, and homes are at the heart of what Gershman Mortgage does. Built on the values of honesty, integrity, and personalized service, Gershman has helped generations of homeowners secure financing with confidence. With a full range of loan products and a team committed to customer care, the company provides mortgage solutions tailored to individual needs across the Midwest and beyond.NMLS #138063 | 16253 Swingley Ridge Road, Suite 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 | (800) 457-2357 | Equal Housing Lender

