Heat Holders Announces 2025 Collection, Expanding World’s Warmest Line with New Socks, Outerwear, Hats & Home Essentials

OAKVALE, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally recognized as the world’s warmest socks, Heat Holdersis proud to unveil its 2025 Collection, expanding its lineup beyond socks to include new outerwear, hats, and home essentials, all designed to deliver unbeatable warmth, comfort, and style.Developed with a cashmere-like acrylic yarn that provides high-performance insulation and moisture management, Heat Holdersproducts are more than accessories; they’re thermostats for your body.SOCKS: New Styles, Same Legendary WarmthThe newest additions, including the Aberfeldy Stripe Lounge Sock and Dominic Twist Heel & Toe Crew Sock, continue Heat Holders’ tradition of superior thermal performance. Available in three warmth profiles—Originals, Lites, and Ultra Lites—each pair offers a cozy, stylish way to stay comfortable all season long.OUTERWEAR: Form Meets FunctionNew Halston Embossed Hybrid Vests and Harlan Hybrid Jackets combine water-resistant woven polyester shells with soft thermal linings, delivering warmth without bulk. Available for men and women in a range of versatile colors, these hybrid layers provide all-weather comfort perfect for outdoor adventures or city living.HATS: Everyday Warmth with a Cozy TwistThe Dakota Outdoor Pompom Hat, David Flat Knit Watch Cap, and Diana Flat Knit Watch Cap offer warmth that’s as fashionable as it is functional. From classic beanie silhouettes to playful pompom styles, each hat features the same insulating technology that makes Heat Holdersfamous.HOME: The Ultimate in Indoor ComfortExpanding beyond apparel, Heat Holdersintroduces the Ember Super Plush Blanket—a luxurious, oversized throw designed for maximum comfort on cold nights. Available in Gray, Ivory, and Warm Taupe, it’s the perfect addition to any home.FOOTWEAR: “Toesty” warmthHeat Holdershas released a new line of slippers made with HeatWeaverlining. Designed to keep feet "toesty" warm in the home, these slippers are versatile enough to be worn outside to grab the paper or step outside with the dog. These slippers also extend the life of Heat Holderssocks in homes where there are rougher surfaces.SLEEP: Comfort & CozyHeat Holdersalso has new offerings in sleepwear that have quickly become a customer favorite. Made with soft flannel and super plush fabrics, these warm sleep sets and sleep pants quickly become the daily go-to for comfort and relaxation. Heat Holdershas also released new baby blankets in cute pastel colors and styles, which are made with HeatWeaverfleece for warmth and super softness. So the whole family, including the baby, can get a good night’s sleep.Give the Gift of WarmthFrom cozy socks and hats to premium outerwear and blankets, Heat Holdersproducts make the perfect holiday gift or stocking stuffer for loved ones, friends, or colleagues.About Heat HoldersInternationally recognized as the world's warmest socks, Heat Holderssocks are over 7x warmer than regular cotton socks and 3x warmer than ordinary thermal socks. Heat Holdersare specially developed with super soft advanced thermal yarn, which provides high-performance insulation against the cold. Available in 3 Levels of Warmth—ORIGINAL™, LITE™ & ULTRA LITE™—you can choose the warmth level that's right for how cold you feel.With Heat Holders, give the perfect gift of warmth! Heat Holderssocks, hats, and gloves make for a fun and thoughtful stocking stuffer, or the perfect holiday gift for a loved one, friend or colleague. For more information or to shop the full 2025 collection, visit www.heatholders.com

