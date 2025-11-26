Heat Holders Announces 2025 Collection, Expanding World’s Warmest Line with New Socks, Outerwear, Hats & Home Essentials
Developed with a cashmere-like acrylic yarn that provides high-performance insulation and moisture management, Heat Holders® products are more than accessories; they’re thermostats for your body.
SOCKS: New Styles, Same Legendary Warmth
The newest additions, including the Aberfeldy Stripe Lounge Sock and Dominic Twist Heel & Toe Crew Sock, continue Heat Holders’ tradition of superior thermal performance. Available in three warmth profiles—Originals, Lites, and Ultra Lites—each pair offers a cozy, stylish way to stay comfortable all season long.
OUTERWEAR: Form Meets Function
New Halston Embossed Hybrid Vests and Harlan Hybrid Jackets combine water-resistant woven polyester shells with soft thermal linings, delivering warmth without bulk. Available for men and women in a range of versatile colors, these hybrid layers provide all-weather comfort perfect for outdoor adventures or city living.
HATS: Everyday Warmth with a Cozy Twist
The Dakota Outdoor Pompom Hat, David Flat Knit Watch Cap, and Diana Flat Knit Watch Cap offer warmth that’s as fashionable as it is functional. From classic beanie silhouettes to playful pompom styles, each hat features the same insulating technology that makes Heat Holders® famous.
HOME: The Ultimate in Indoor Comfort
Expanding beyond apparel, Heat Holders® introduces the Ember Super Plush Blanket—a luxurious, oversized throw designed for maximum comfort on cold nights. Available in Gray, Ivory, and Warm Taupe, it’s the perfect addition to any home.
FOOTWEAR: “Toesty” warmth
Heat Holders® has released a new line of slippers made with HeatWeaver® lining. Designed to keep feet "toesty" warm in the home, these slippers are versatile enough to be worn outside to grab the paper or step outside with the dog. These slippers also extend the life of Heat Holders® socks in homes where there are rougher surfaces.
SLEEP: Comfort & Cozy
Heat Holders® also has new offerings in sleepwear that have quickly become a customer favorite. Made with soft flannel and super plush fabrics, these warm sleep sets and sleep pants quickly become the daily go-to for comfort and relaxation. Heat Holders® has also released new baby blankets in cute pastel colors and styles, which are made with HeatWeaver® fleece for warmth and super softness. So the whole family, including the baby, can get a good night’s sleep.
Give the Gift of Warmth
From cozy socks and hats to premium outerwear and blankets, Heat Holders® products make the perfect holiday gift or stocking stuffer for loved ones, friends, or colleagues.
About Heat Holders
Internationally recognized as the world's warmest socks, Heat Holders® socks are over 7x warmer than regular cotton socks and 3x warmer than ordinary thermal socks. Heat Holders® are specially developed with super soft advanced thermal yarn, which provides high-performance insulation against the cold. Available in 3 Levels of Warmth—ORIGINAL™, LITE™ & ULTRA LITE™—you can choose the warmth level that's right for how cold you feel.
With Heat Holders®, give the perfect gift of warmth! Heat Holders® socks, hats, and gloves make for a fun and thoughtful stocking stuffer, or the perfect holiday gift for a loved one, friend or colleague. For more information or to shop the full 2025 collection, visit www.heatholders.com.
