New Dealer Platform from AutosToday Cuts Dealership Workload with AI Automation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AutosToday , a pioneer in dealership technology solutions, today announces the launch of its Dealer Platform, called DealerApp - a unified solution addressing one of the biggest frustrations in U.S. dealerships: managing multiple disconnected tools that slow teams down.DealerApp consolidates lead capture and routing, VIN appraisal and pricing, inventory updates, and buyer–dealer communication into a single AI-powered platform. Designed with dealer feedback, it reduces errors, cuts operational time by up to 40%, and helps teams respond faster, make smarter pricing decisions, and manage inventory more efficiently.“With 25 years of experience in dealerships, I’ve seen firsthand that teams are often overwhelmed by disconnected tools that create complexity and slow down operations,” said Tony Gashi, CEO and co-founder of AutosToday.“We built this because dealers told us they were tired of switching tabs, copy-pasting data, and losing hours every week on work that should be automated,” continued Tony. “DealerApp gives every store one clean workflow from lead to sale. It’s practical, it’s fast, and it helps real people save real time.”Key platform capabilities include:* Automated Lead Capture & Routing - Every first-party lead from the AutosToday marketplace, which reaches millions of shoppers each month, goes straight into one dashboard. No manual entry. No missed opportunities.* AI VIN Appraisal with SafeOffer - AI processes billions of data points to surface real-time pricing insights, including AutoCheck, BlackBook, MMR, comparable vehicles, and market rank. Dealerships get clearer, faster decisions with less guesswork.* Inventory Sync - Automatic syncing with supported CRM/DMS systems keeps inventory fresh without constant uploading or file management.Seller-to-Buyer Matching -Our system matches incoming shoppers with available inventory and flags high-intent buyers instantly.* Private Auctions & Private Marketplace Access - Live sourcing, bidding, and tracking in one interface.“Our goal was simple: give good people better tools,” said Wojo Wietecha, CTO and co-founder of AutosToday. “Dealership teams work incredibly hard. Things like AI should take the heavy lifting off their plate, not add more work. DealerApp lets any store operate like a modern, tech-first operation without the complexity.”By automating repetitive tasks, retyping lead info, checking prices across multiple sites, comparing valuations, re-uploading photos, and monitoring auction activity, the platform makes it easier to:* Make accurate VIN-based pricing decisions in seconds* Respond instantly to high-intent leads from the AutosToday Buy Page* Reduce errors caused by manual entry and disconnected systems* Source cars faster without hunting across websitesTo ensure smooth adoption, the platform offers:* Same-day onboarding* Interactive demos and training videos* Dedicated support and a “we’re-here-for-you” approach* Compatibility with existing systems or full standalone useDealerApp was built for dealerships that want technology that feels human, practical, supportive, and actually helpful. It’s a single workflow that gets rid of messy handoffs, confusing tools, and time-wasting manual work. Developed through months of engineering, testing, and direct dealership input, the platform tackles real operational challenges by combining automation, fair pricing, and a straightforward workflow into a single system.About AutosTodayFounded in 2020 and headquartered in Chicago, IL, AutosToday builds automation tools that help dealerships work faster and smarter. With millions of monthly shoppers on the AutosToday marketplace and an AI-powered DealerApp platform, the company supports dealerships across the U.S. with technology that reduces complexity, improves accuracy, and helps teams spend more time with customers, not with software.

