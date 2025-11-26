Phoenix Bachelor Party Prepares for Record-Breaking WM Phoenix Open 2026 with Exclusive Party Packages

WMPO Party 2026 Phoenix Bachelor Party Logo WM Phoenix Open Pool Party

Phoenix Bachelor Party rolls out high-energy, VIP entertainment packages for WMPO 2026, giving groups a customizable, unforgettable Scottsdale experience.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the Waste Management Phoenix Open (WMPO) 2026 fast approaching, Phoenix Bachelor Party is gearing up to deliver unforgettable, high-energy entertainment experiences for party crews. Known for its premier bachelor party services, Phoenix Bachelor Party is offering exclusive WM Phoenix Open packages designed to make this iconic golf tournament experience even more thrilling.The WMPO is one of the most attended events in professional golf, drawing fans from across the country to Scottsdale each February. Phoenix Bachelor Party is leveraging its decades of event experience to create fully customized packages that combine VIP packages, top entertainers, and convenience for groups seeking a standout experience during the tournament.“WMPO is more than just a golf tournament; it’s a social and cultural phenomenon,” said Liz, Founder & CEO of Phoenix Bachelor Party. “Our packages are designed to help groups make the most of the experience, combining high-energy entertainment with premium service in Scottsdale’s beautiful setting.”WMPO 2026 packages are now available, and groups are encouraged to book by December 2025 to secure the widest selection of entertainment options. For more information or to book a WMPO party experience, visit https://www.phoenixbachelorparty.com/waste-management-phoenix-open/ Phoenix Bachelor Party is a leading party-planning and entertainment agency known for delivering high-energy events, customized party packages, and exceptional client service. The company specializes in bachelor parties, Phoenix private celebrations, and customizable experiences designed to make every event unforgettable. Fully professional and committed to quality, Phoenix Bachelor Party handles every detail to ensure a seamless, memorable celebration.

