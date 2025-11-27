Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model Watermarking Market to Exceed US $1.17 Billion by 2029, with 29% CAGR: TBRC

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model Watermarking Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model Watermarking Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent years, the market size of the artificial intelligence (AI) model watermarking industry has seen exponential growth. It's projected to increase from $0.33 billion in 2024 to $0.42 billion in 2025, boasting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3%. The growth witnessed in the historic period is predominantly attributed to the escalating concerns around deepfakes and misinformation, amplified demand for protection of intellectual property, growing focus on transparency in AI from regulatory bodies, the expanded use of cloud-based AI platforms, and a rising necessity for content authentication.

Over the next few years, major expansion is anticipated in the artificial intelligence (AI) model watermarking market, with its size projected to reach $1.17 billion by 2029, achieved at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.0%. This surge during the projected period is linked to an increasing need for strong, unseeable watermarking, along with growing emphasis on model authentication and content validation. Other attributing factors include escalating AI deployment in the entertainment and media sector, the mounting use of AI watermarking in the fields of BFSI and healthcare, and a rising need for fraud detection in AI outcomes. Notable trends for the estimated period span the progress of unseeable neural watermarking technology, the creation of robust and hybrid watermarking methods, amalgamation of watermarking with AI model administration platforms, progression in real-time watermark identification tools, and creativity in cloud-based and cross-platform watermarking.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model Watermarking Market?

The anticipated progression of cyber threats is likely to boost the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) model watermarking market. Cyber threats encompass harmful online actions such as ransomware, phishing, cloud breaches, and data intrusions, targeted at stealing, altering, or taking advantage of data, systems, or digital content. The emergence of these threats is fuelled by upgraded methods, AI-facilitated assaults and growing digital structures, giving rise to intricate vulnerabilities across cloud services, devices, and communication networks. AI model watermarking aids in mitigating these threats by incorporating trackable and tamper-proof identifiers within AI-generated results, facilitating authentication, misuse tracking, and safeguarding against content alteration or unauthorised replication. For example, in October 2024, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., an Israeli cybersecurity firm, reported that organisations encountered an average of 1,876 cyberattacks each in the third quarter of 2024, a 75% surge compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023. As such, the escalating complexity of cyber threats is stimulating the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) model watermarking market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model Watermarking Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model Watermarking Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Meta Platforms Inc.

• Alibaba Group Holding Limited

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Adobe Inc.

• OpenAI LLC

• Kantar Media

What Are The Top Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model Watermarking Industry?

Key enterprises in the AI model watermarking industry are zeroing in on the advancement of invisible neural watermarking as a means to bolster content authenticity, curb the abuse of deepfakes, and facilitate copyright attribution across various digital platforms. Essentially, invisible neural watermarking involves the insertion of unnoticeable patterns or signals into AI-produced media which can later be detected to establish source, usage rights or model responsibility. For example, in August 2023, Google DeepMind, a software company based in the UK, introduced SynthID, a tool designed to apply invisible neural watermarking for users of its Imagen model on the Vertex AI platform by Google Cloud. This tool incorporates faint pixel-level patterns into images through dual neural networks which ensures the watermark can be detected even after changes are made to the image such as edits, resizing or screenshots. This is a step towards mitigating the growing apprehensions around deepfakes, misinformation, and unauthorized AI-generated content, and it also promotes the broader adoption of reliable and transparent AI systems.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model Watermarking Market Segments

The artificial intelligence (AI) model watermarking market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Technology: Visible Watermarking, Invisible Watermarking, Robust Watermarking, Fragile Watermarking, Hybrid Watermarking

4) By Application: Intellectual Property Protection, Model Authentication, Content Attribution, Fraud Detection, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Media And Entertainment, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Government, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Watermark Embedding Tools, Watermark Detection Tools, Watermark Verification Platforms, Content Authentication Software

2) By Services: Integration And Deployment Services, Consulting And Advisory Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training And Education Services

Which Regions Are Dominating The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model Watermarking Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global market of AI model watermarking. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report on the AI model watermarking global market incorporates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

