MSP Titans of the Industry Recognizes Cortavo as 2025 Awards Finalist

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortavo has been named a finalist in the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards, a prestigious recognition celebrating excellence and leadership in the managed service provider industry.This honor places Cortavo among a select group of top-performing MSPs who are redefining what it means to be a trusted technology partner. This nomination celebrates the work they do every day-solving tough problems, building client trust, and helping organizations stay productive, protected, and prepared for what’s next amid the increasingly difficult and ever-changing technology landscape.The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards highlights those MSPs who lead with innovation, client success, and forward-thinking service models. Finalists are selected through a competitive review process, examining everything from organization growth and client outcomes to innovation and overall impact in the MSP community and the clients they serve.Cortavo was named a finalist in the Woman-Owned/Led MSP category, recognizing the impact and leadership of women driving excellence in the technology and managed services industry.“Being named a finalist among the MSP Titans of the Industry is an incredible honor,” said Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo. “This recognition reflects the outstanding work of the Cortavo team and the momentum of women-owned and women-led MSPs across the country. I’m honored to represent this category and to help drive meaningful change for our clients and our industry.”Winners will be announced at the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards on December 10, 2025, at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.For more information about Cortavo, visit www.cortavo.com About CortavoCortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, providing small and mid-sized organizations with everything they need to run technology seamlessly. From hardware and help desk support to cybersecurity, internet connectivity, and cloud services, Cortavo eliminates the complexity of IT for a single monthly price. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo serves organizations across the U.S., helping them reduce downtime, boost productivity, and grow with confidence.

