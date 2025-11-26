Celebrate the holidays with MDC at several free events in southeast Missouri this December

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – December provides ample opportunity to gather with friends and family during the holidays. This year, consider taking time to enjoy Missouri’s natural world with those close to you. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding many free, age-inclusive events throughout the month of December. Events in southeast Missouri include:

Flavorful and Festive Pines on Dec. 3 from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Mingo National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center: Learn to safely identify and forage edible pine needles before turning them into cookies and natural soda. In this program, participants will learn about Missouri’s native shortleaf pine, learn ethical foraging practices, explore the health benefits and flavor profiles of pine needles, and more. All ages are invited, and registration can be found at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oot. Mingo National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center is located at 24279 State Highway 51 in Puxico.

Tree Decorating on Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cape Girardeau Nature Center: Deck the nature center halls with MDC at this event for all ages. Participants can create their own nature-themed ornaments to place on one of the nature center's evergreen trees. Participants can also make ornaments to take home with them. Registration for this event is not required. Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Meet K-9 Tex on Dec. 12 from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Cape Girardeau Nature Center: Celebrate the K-9s that help protect Missouri's natural resources with K-9 Tex and Corporal Alan Lamb. This dynamic duo enforces laws related to conservation and public safety, assists with search and rescue operations, and works with the public to educate them on conservation topics. All ages are welcome at this event, and registration is not required. Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Birds and Brew on Dec. 13 from 8-11 a.m. at Mingo National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center: Learn about birding basics while enjoying a fresh cup of coffee. Then, head out to bird while walking Swampwalk, an easy, one-mile-long trail. This event is open to all ages, and minors must be accompanied by a registered adult. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oJJ. Mingo National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center is located at 24279 State Highway 51 in Puxico.

Candlelit Walk on Dec. 26 from 5-7 p.m. at Cape Girardeau Nature Center: Explore the nature center in the peace of night with a guided walk along the Cottonwood Trail with MDC staff. Lit by candles, the path will introduce you to the natural world that comes alive at night. Following the walk, participants can enjoy warm refreshments. This program is weather dependent, and the trail is not designed for strollers or wheelchairs. All ages are invited, and registration is not required. Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Cider with Snakes on Dec. 27 from 2-4 p.m. at Cape Girardeau Nature Center: While their wild friends are slumbering outdoors, our nature center snakes are awake and ready to enjoy the holiday season. Stop by for some free cider or hot chocolate and say hello to some of the resident snakes at the nature center. Learn about these species and how they benefit the natural world. All ages are invited, and registration is not required. Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau.

For a full list of upcoming events in southeast Missouri, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oJk.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.