Grace Management, Inc. Expands Leadership Infrastructure to Enhance Performance, Experience, and Long-Term Value

Introducing key leadership additions that strengthen organizational excellence and support Grace’s continued growth.

MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grace Management, Inc. (GMI) today announced several strategic leadership additions as the organization continues to strengthen its position as a best-in-class, innovation-driven operator within the senior living industry. These roles underscore Grace’s commitment to performance excellence, people development, and elevating the resident and associate experience across its national portfolio.Earlier this year, Grace enhanced its leadership structure by appointing its first Vice President of Marketing & Communications, adding new Vice President roles in Business Development and Risk Management, and establishing the company’s first Vice President of Sales Training & Development. These investments reinforce the company’s growth trajectory and its commitment to attracting top talent that strengthens operational capabilities and drives execution.Building on this momentum, Grace has recently welcomed three senior leaders who bring deep expertise and proven success:Josceylon Buchs joins as Senior Vice President of People & Culture, a new executive role designed to elevate the associate experience and strengthen GMI’s enterprise people strategy. With more than twenty years of HR leadership experience, Buchs brings expertise in talent development, organizational effectiveness, engagement, and culture, which is critical as Grace continues to support leadership development and internal growth.Vicki Shelton joins as Divisional Vice President of Sales, supporting communities and advancing sales performance across her division. With more than 26 years of senior living and healthcare experience, Shelton is known for building accountable, high-performing teams and fostering value-driven cultures rooted in collaboration, integrity, and doing what’s right for seniors.Jennifer Boyer has assumed the role of National Director of Resident Experience, leading Life Enrichment, hospitality, and engagement initiatives. She will help advance the Vibrant Living Program across Active Adult, Independent Living, and Assisted Living communities. Boyer brings more than a decade of experience in resident experience design, culture-building, and coaching—strengthening engagement systems and enriching daily life for residents.“Strengthening our leadership bench with top talent is essential as we continue to elevate performance and innovate across every part of the organization,” said Brian Storey, President of Grace Management, Inc. “These leaders bring the expertise, perspective, and passion needed to deliver an exceptional experience for our residents and associates, and to drive meaningful value for our owners and investors. Their addition supports our long-term vision and further positions Grace as an employer of choice and a trusted senior living operator and partner.”About Grace Management, Inc.Grace Management, Inc. has been a trusted name in the senior living industry since 1984, specializing in managing and elevating senior living communities nationwide. The company currently manages 78 communities across the United States. As part of CPF Living, Grace operates a growing portfolio and is recognized among ASHA’s 50 largest senior housing operators. The company is committed to operational excellence, high ethical standards, and creating vibrant communities where seniors thrive.

