LIVEMED Joins Forces with NeuroX to Build the Neurology Infrastructure America Needs

LIVEMED & NeuroX join forces to bring smart, cost-effective tele-neurology to hospitals nationwide.

A national initiative combining AI, neurologists, and modern digital infrastructure to bring real neurology access to every hospital.

What we’re building is bigger than tele-neurology — it’s the next generation of specialty access.” — Saamer Siddiqi MD Founder & CEO LIVEMED Telehealth™

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIVEMED Telehealth™, a physician-led healthcare technology company, announced a nationwide collaboration with NeuroX, one of the largest networks of board-certified neurologists in the United States. The initiative sets out to deliver a modern, intelligent, and affordable neurology infrastructure to hospitals across the country—especially rural and community facilities that have long operated without consistent specialist support.

The numbers underscore the urgency: ~15,000 neurologists serve 330 million people, nearly 800,000 stroke admissions occur each year, a stroke happens every 40 seconds, and 40% of hospitals report no neurology coverage at all. Traditional tele-stroke programs—often costing $350,000 to $1.2 million annually—remain out of reach for many hospitals.

LIVEMED and NeuroX will address these gaps by uniting NeuroX’s clinical depth with LIVEMED’s AI-powered digital health infrastructure, creating a new, scalable architecture for specialty access.

A Modern Neurology Access Layer

NeuroX brings the neurologists.

A nationwide team providing 24/7 acute stroke response, inpatient neurology, and subspecialty consultation.

LIVEMED brings the infrastructure.

A unified digital health solution featuring:

• Virtualis™ — AI-powered clinical communication with real-time acuity prioritization

• Universal EMR access — Secure, real-time visibility across multi-EMR environments

• A modern specialty-care operating system — Designed to remove delays, reduce transfers, and power intelligent clinical routing

Together, they form an intelligent neurology infrastructure designed for speed, clarity, and nationwide scale.

Executive Statements

Dr. Saamer Siddiqi, Founder & CEO, LIVEMED Telehealth™:

“What we’re building is bigger than tele-neurology — it’s the next generation of specialty access.”

Dr. Waqas Ahmed, Founder, NeuroX:

“We have the neurology depth — LIVEMED gives us the scalable platform to deliver it where it’s needed most.”

Why It Matters

• Expands access for underserved hospitals

• Accelerates stroke response with AI-driven triage

• Reduces unnecessary transfers

• Improves specialist efficiency through unified workflows

• Enhances patient outcomes through earlier intervention

This collaboration represents more than a service—it is the construction of a new national neurology infrastructure, combining specialist expertise, AI intelligence, and seamless EMR interoperability.

About LIVEMED Telehealth™

LIVEMED Telehealth™ is a physician-led healthcare technology company delivering AI-powered clinical communication, specialty physician services, and universal EMR access to hospitals across the U.S.

www.livemedhealth.com

About NeuroX

NeuroX is a nationwide virtual neurology group providing 24/7 stroke response, inpatient neurology, and subspecialty consults through a network of board-certified neurologists.

www.neuroX.us

