Democrats Meet With Criminal Illegal Alien Arrested for Kidnapping and Domestic Abuse

Time and time again, Democrats choose to stand with criminal illegal aliens over American citizens

WASHINGTON – On Monday, November 24, 2025, House Democrats Rep. Juan Vargas, Rep. Mike Levin, Rep. Sara Jacobs, and Rep. Scott Peters visited the ICE San Diego Field Office and requested to speak with Dennis Mauricio Rojas-Molina, a previously removed criminal illegal alien from Honduras. Rojas-Molina was arrested by the San Diego Sheriff’s Office on May 3, 2025, for kidnapping and battery of a spouse.

“Democrats once again chose to stand with a criminal illegal alien over American citizens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This criminal illegal alien these Democrat lawmakers met with has been charged with kidnapping and domestic abuse. It begs the question: have they met with his victim? These sanctuary politicians continue to smear law enforcement and falsely claim ICE is not targeting the worst of the worst. It’s disgusting that these sanctuary politicians continue to do the bidding of criminal illegal aliens.”

Dennis Mauricio Rojas-Molina

Rojas-Molina was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) on June 16, 2015, near Lukeville, Arizona and was released into the country by the Obama administration. An immigration judge ordered Rojas-Molina a final order of removal on October 2, 2015, and he was deported on October 14, 2015. He re-entered the country illegally at an unknown date and time.

ICE is continuing to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, despite Democrats' claim that DHS is not targeting criminals.

DHS continues to focus its enforcement efforts on the worst of the worst serious criminal offenders, including murderers, rapists, gang members, pedophiles, terrorists, and other dangerous individuals. 70% of the illegal aliens arrested by ICE have criminal convictions or pending charges in the United States. This figure does not include those wanted for violent crimes in other countries, individuals with INTERPOL notices, human rights violators, gang members, terrorists, and others who pose significant threats to public safety.

# # #